As for the couple who feels hurt that you haven’t talked to them about your divorce, remember that you’re not obligated to share personal details about your marriage or emotional turmoil with them any more than they’re obligated to share their marital troubles or emotional turmoil with you. It’s one thing to be authentic and present with your friends, but quite another for them to request information more for their need to know than for your need to talk it out with them.

Fair or not, some friends will pry. Some will question why you made a decision that you felt was best for your family or your children or your sanity. Some will try to arbitrate a situation they can’t really understand because they didn’t live it themselves. And when that happens, it will help to consider that people’s reactions have less to do with you or your ex-wife and what happened between you and instead almost entirely with their own circumstances—their history, experiences, current relationship, and internal anxieties and emotional makeup.

Of course, many divorced people feel unfairly judged and even painfully abandoned by people they considered good friends based on what their ex has told these friends—very private things, or inaccurate things. It might be tempting to want to share your version of events that differs from your ex’s, and if you do, remember that in these shared friendships, anything you say might get back to your ex-wife, so while getting support from your friends is certainly helpful, you’ll want to make sure not to say anything disrespectful and not to use your friends to send a message back to her that you should communicate to her directly.

Meanwhile, don’t forget that some friends might be keeping their distance because they feel awkward and don’t know how to be friends with both of you. The best way to see which friendships are worth keeping is to reach out to people, let them know that their friendship is important to you, and remind them that even if you’re the only single person there, you’re still the same friend they’ve had for decades and would like to be included in gatherings, events, dinners, and the like. Offer them some input on what you’re comfortable with so they don’t have to wonder—and then simply exclude you.

Over time, these joint friendships will be centered less around what’s happening with the divorce and more around daily life—the shared interests and mutual enjoyment from before. You might find yourself ending friendships that weren’t what you thought they’d been, while also discovering new strengths and commonalities in others, particularly now that your friendships will be one-on-one, potentially making them more intimate. And you’ll be making new friends along the way—friends who will meet you outside of the context of your ex and offer you a fresh start and the opportunity to be seen as you are right now, something your shared friends can’t do in the same way.

