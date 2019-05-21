In Christian denominations, a godparent is traditionally considered to be an infant’s religious sponsor, involved in the child’s religious upbringing. But over the last half-century, American religious views have changed. The number of American adults who say they are religiously affiliated has dropped, with a declining number of adults identifying as Christian, according to Pew Research Center's 2014 U.S. Religious Landscape Study. And among millennials, who are now having children, less than a third say they attend religious services on a weekly basis.

The role of the godparent has evolved alongside those trends: What was once an adult tasked with shepherding a child toward a life of faith has transitioned into a secular role model providing emotional, practical, and even financial support.

By the 5th century, godparents were fairly common in Western Europe, says Guido Alfani, an economic history professor at Bocconi University in Milan who studies the role of godparents throughout history. The rite is considered a sacrament of initiation and salvation and for centuries, Christians believed those not baptized would not go to heaven. Since a baby can’t speak and affirm their religious upbringing, a sponsor would renounce the devil on behalf of their godchildren. Until the 17th century, parents frequently chose godparents who were unrelated to the infant in order to create a community outside of family. “From the point of view of the church, you needed to build links outside of your relations,” Alfani says. “This is something theologians thought allowed [us] to build a society in which all individuals were more connected, independent of the fact that they belong to this or that group.”

The term “godparent” never appears in the Bible—theologians suggest the term originated around the time infant baptism came into practice—but is rooted in cultural tradition. Historically, it held more social weight than spiritual, says Bernadette Sweetman, a post-doctoral researcher in adult religious education and faith development at Dublin City University. The role of being named a godparent carried a certain prestige. It was a sign one was considered a good friend of the parents or a well-connected member of the community.

And the appointment could also be strategic: Throughout history, in Central American countries, “it was common to ask your rival or enemy to be godparent in order to put an end to a feud,” Sweetman says. “Similarly, in Europe, business partners were asked to be godparents to ensure a good working relationship or [so] they wouldn’t embezzle you. Also, it was common that a craftsman or merchant would act as godparent and was expected to teach the boy the trade or offer an apprenticeship.”

Following the French Revolution, “civil baptisms” performed by a municipal figure gained popularity in Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries for those looking to give their children godparents without a religious ceremony, Alfani says, spurred by the decline of religious influence in daily life. Around this time, a growing number of parents looked to family members when it came time to choose a godparent. The role served to strengthen inter-family bonds and to welcome the child into an already established social network, Sweetman says. “When a child is born, you want them to be part of something,” she says. “The bigger the family, the bigger the network.”