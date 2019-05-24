Jess Matusaitis: The worst part is, there are pictures of us together and I just don’t remember it.

Beck: Did you drift apart for a little while or something?

Jess: No.

Aisha: No. So I never got to hang out with friends after school, just because my parents would be like, “Go to school and come home.” If people invited me to their birthday parties and graduation parties, I never got to go. So to me it was like, “Yeah, I’m best friends with these people,” but in your mind, it was like, Who is this chick sitting with me at lunch?

Jess: I really kept to myself in middle school. I had like two friends, and I don’t remember Sha being one of them. I don’t know what happened.

Aisha: But it was a shock to me when I was like, “Nobody remembers me from middle school?!”

Beck: When did Chris become part of your friend group?

Aisha: I specifically remember toward the end of junior year, I was in gym class with one of our other friends, Ariella. Normally, you get ready in the locker room, and then you stand around and chat with your friends before the teacher blows the whistle. And you do your stretches while they take attendance.

Chris Kwon: I have to interject: I hate how accurate this story is.

Aisha: I will never forget this moment; it’s one of the best days of my life. So Ariella and I were standing outside after we changed, chatting, and she’s like, “Look at that weird kid over there. He’s in my Spanish class.” I look over, and everyone’s standing, but this one kid is sitting down, already in his attendance spot, doing these leg stretches and changing it up very intensely like left leg, right leg, arm, other arm.

Ariella was like, “Look at this weird kid, sitting in his spot, doing stretches.” I just looked at her and walked away. I walked right up to this kid doing stretches, I bent down, and I was like, “Hi, do you want to be my friend?” And he was like “Yeah!”

Chris: That’s exactly how it went.

Jess: I didn’t know Kwon at that point. I don’t even remember how it actually happened. I just remember one day being aware of him, and then the next day we were friends. In high school, we had a pretty wide friend group. We called ourselves “the Ohana”—like Lilo and Stitch.

Chris: Because ohana means family.

Jess: But the minute high school ended, almost all of us stopped talking to each other.

Beck: Did you guys go to different schools, or different cities for work, after high school?

Chris: Well Jess and Sha went to Rutgers, in New Jersey. They were at one point roommates while going to school. I had gone to school in [New York City, at the School of Visual Arts], and I wasn’t really part of a structured university with a campus or anything, so they would always invite me to come down to Rutgers, and we’d go to parties and stuff in Jersey.