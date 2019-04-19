Kshitija: We were starting over, essentially.

Beck: And you were in the same place for only a short while, right? How long exactly?

Reema: Ten months maybe? I knew when I started junior college that my family might be moving to Canada, but there are so many steps to immigration that we hadn't publicly announced it. I don't think I told Kshitija until a couple months before I was leaving. At the time, we were friends, but I don't know that I would characterize our relationship as emotionally close. I had lots of other friends that I was worried about leaving and, to be honest, I didn't feel that strongly about saying goodbye to her.

Kshitija: Yeah, I agree. We did spend time together, but it was mostly study buddies. It did come as a shock when she told me that she was leaving. It was like, Well, we've only barely begun. It was very hazy whether we would keep in touch. At that point, Reema had a very strong personality. If she didn't like something, she wouldn't mince words. I think now she's a bit more measured in her responses.

Reema: I've learned to be nicer, because I don't want to hurt people. I know I was more temperamental as a teenager.

Kshitija: There were more arguments that I didn't win than I did. I was a little bit afraid of her. I can say that because she knows. But we outgrew that stage of our friendship.

Beck: After Reema moved, what made you feel like, This is someone I really want to keep in touch with?

Kshitija: Initially she was just writing to this small group of friends. I was one of those. She was telling us about how she was settling in, general updates. Eventually we would share what was going on in our lives—academic, romantic, professional eventually.

Reema: We connected over chats on MSN Messenger or Yahoo Chat. The more I got to know her, the more I wanted to stay in touch.

Kshitija: When I look back on it, it surprises me how much we got across. When you read words, it doesn't always come across the same as in person. But we did manage to communicate a fair bit through email, and eventually we evolved to voice chat, and then video.

Reema: In the first three years that I was in Canada, I was living with my aunt and her family. We all shared two computers, so it was really hard to set up a time to be like, I want to be on MSN Messenger for two hours chatting with my friends in India. I remember staying up until 2 or 3 a.m. just to talk to Kshitija or one of my other friends.

Kshitija: And mind you, it was in the middle of my day, so I would have to justify to my parents why I was on the computer talking to my friends and not spending my time studying.

Reema: Eventually she told me that she wanted to visit me in Canada. And I said, "Oh, yeah, yeah." A lot of people say that, but who's going to make the trip halfway across the world, especially when you're young and you don't have any money? I couldn't believe when the plans got set in motion for her to actually visit for three weeks.