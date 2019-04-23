[Read: ‘Intensive’ parenting is now the norm in America]

Reading Cribsheet has a soothing effect, for it stresses that there is not a single optimal set of choices about child-rearing. I recently talked with Oster about the messages parents get suggesting otherwise, as well as the limits of what parenting researchers can actually measure. The conversation that follows has been edited for length and clarity.

Joe Pinsker: Searching online for guidance on parenting can often leave people more confused and stressed out than when they started. Why do you think the internet is such an exasperating place to seek parenting advice?

Emily Oster: I think we are increasingly used to looking to the internet for answers in many aspects of our lives. It’s where I would go if I wanted to know, Who was the guy in that movie that I can’t remember? It’s also the place where I go when I want to know, Should I sleep-train my kid? I think the problem in the case of parenting is that, particularly when people are looking to make choices based on evidence or data, it can be very difficult to get a complete picture of the facts based on what people are writing on the internet.

In part that’s because there are a lot of different pieces of evidence in most of these cases: You can ping-pong between a website that says You must make the following choice because that’s the only choice and one that says That’s the worst thing you could do for your baby. I think the variety of very strongly held views is confusing and can leave you sometimes worse off than you were before.

Pinsker: In the book, you also mention the tendency of advice givers to avoid cognitive dissonance—if parents made a certain decision about raising their child, they want to believe it was the right one, and so they prescribe it to others.

Oster: I think that happens on and off the internet. Part of what happens on the internet is that there are many more people making those kind of arguments. I think it’s exactly the last step of what you said that’s important: It’s right for me, so it must be the right choice, as opposed to a right choice. I think that’s where we get into these judgmental attitudes toward other people’s parenting if they don’t make the same choice: They must have made the wrong choice, because I must have made the right choice.

Pinsker: It seems like one byproduct of these mixed messages is that parents, in many cases, end up with very little information about the actual consequences of any given decision. Do you think this lack of clarity in part explains why even small individual decisions can seem so important?

Oster: I think that part of what happens in parenting is that your kids are very important to you, as they should be. When you make choices, you want to make the right ones, and because of this rhetoric around a certain choice being “right,” every choice ends up seeming very consequential. I think all these choices really take on a salience and importance that they simply do not have.