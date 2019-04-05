Fernando Baldazo: Yeah, my earliest memories are getting together at different parties. When she was a senior in high school, I was living in Mexico. As soon as I finished high school, I moved back to Nuevo Laredo, but I was working and going to school in the U.S. I was working at an electronics store at the local mall here in Texas. I would make her mixtapes for her graduation or for her parties. I had all these electronics and I loved playing with them, so I would just record a tape for her and her friends. I would spend most of my day on the U.S. side and come back at night to go home or to go out. In the late '80s and early '90s, people mostly hung out on the Mexican side. It was so easy to cross back and forth. You didn't even need any papers. Most of the customs agents also would recognize you.

Beck: After you met at the party, how did you start to get close?

Fernando: Her best friend and my best friend were dating. So we would just happen to go to the same events and places. And the high school where Coocoo was going had all these beautiful, gorgeous girls that were her friends, and we just wanted to go to their parties and hang out with them. And we would bring the beer from Mexico or something else to contribute. So they would contribute the house and the food, and maybe we'll contribute the mixers, and it worked out.

Beck: What are you calling her? What is this nickname?

Fernando: Oh—Coocoo.

Elizabeth: In Laredo, if I say my name is Coocoo, people just think, Okay. Because we have so many nicknames here on the border. I know people that are named Titi and Tata and Tico. It's just very common to have little diminutive names.

Fernando: Like a two-syllable nickname.

Elizabeth: Mine actually does mean “crazy,” because my dad said when I was little, I was a little bit coocoo, so he started calling me Coocoo. It’s been my nickname with all my friends for pretty much my whole life. Everyone calls me that.

Beck: Fernando, do you have a nickname?

Fernando: People mostly call me by my last name. It's an unusual last name. Now I introduce myself as Baldazo. I don't even mention my first name.

Elizabeth: There could be other Fernandos, but there's no Baldazos. He's a unique character, so he has a unique name to go with it.

Beck: After high school, did either of you go off to college in a different town, or move for work? Or have you always stayed in the Laredo area?

Fernando: Coocoo left for college in Boston. I remember writing to you and you sending postcards. Maybe a random call once in a while. Back then, it was really expensive for long-distance calls, like 25 or 50 cents a minute. And when she would come down for Thanksgiving or something like that, we would all meet at somebody's house for a party.