You won’t be able to change his mother, but changing how you respond to her might give you more clarity on whether this relationship is feasible. First, recognize that you’re joining your boyfriend’s family and he’s joining yours. You both have preexisting relationships with your respective parents that are three decades in the making, so it’s unlikely that you’ll see his mother as he does, and that he’ll see your parents as you do. Instead of trying to get your boyfriend to see his mother through your eyes, you may want to consider why that’s so important to you.

I say this because the way things are now, you’re putting your boyfriend in the middle of two people he happens to love and who are both very important to him. It’s not your role to diagnose his mother, or to dictate how he should feel about her. Consider, too, that he may not like every family member of yours. What if he didn’t like, say, a problematic sister of yours, but you loved her deeply, despite her flaws? What would his complaining about her accomplish, when you’d have no control over her behavior in the same way that he has no control over his mother’s?

One way to be less reactive around his mother is to focus less on her shortcomings and more on her positive qualities. She has to have some redeeming qualities if the man you’re in love with was raised by her; figure out what those are. In therapy, we don’t just look at what’s not working with our patients—we’re also scanning for strengths. Look for his mother’s strengths, even the smallest ones, and lean into those. If she has anything in common with her son—interests, attributes—you’ll probably find some common ground. At the very least, you and she have one significant thing in common: You both love the same person. If you can be less reactive to her, she’ll be less reactive to you. As you manage your sensitivity better (one book I highly recommend for people who skew on the sensitive side is The Highly Sensitive Person: How to Thrive When the World Overwhelms You, by Elaine Aron), teasing out the past from the present and focusing on areas of connection, you may find that his mother grows on you over the years, even if you’ll never be friends.

The bigger issue, meanwhile, is for you and your boyfriend to manage the differences between how close he wants to be to his mom and how close you want to be to him. Although you’ve been dating for three years, it seems like you two haven’t been able to discuss the question of living on the same property as his mother. He may have evaded the topic to avoid hearing what feel like hurtful criticisms of his mother whenever she comes up in conversation, and you may have avoided the topic because you tend to feel that he doesn’t have your back when it comes to his mother, so why bother?

Now’s the time to have this conversation frankly, not only because it will help you both learn how to hear each other better on this delicate topic, but also because this is one of many issues, some unrelated to his mother, that you two will need to work out in the course of your relationship if you decide to stay together.