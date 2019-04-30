“A lot of kids have this disconcerting all-over-the-placeness with their early vocalizations,” says Michael Tomasello, a developmental psychologist at Duke University who studies the emergence of language and communication in babies and primates. There’s a gradualness to early words, he says. “Even things that someone would call a word, kids still use them in situations that are a bit baffling.”

The messy wordishness of early language makes it less of a definitive milestone than some of kids’ other developmental moments, like first steps or sexual maturity. Some Western parents may jot down first words in baby books. The earliest American baby books, dating to the 1880s, provided spots to write first words, says the Rutgers emerita historian Janet Golden. But not every culture gives them attention. For example, among the Kaluli of Samoa (as the linguistic anthropologist Bambi Schieffelin noted in the 1980s), children are not considered to be using language until they say two specific words, those for mother and breast—even if they’re already saying other things. It’s as if the Kaluli deal with the fuzzy vagueness of early utterances by waiting for specific ones. No culture has rituals or ceremonies to mark a child’s first words, according to the Utah State anthropologist David Lancy. This makes sense; how can you celebrate what you can’t discern?

Though parents may insist that their children’ first words are important to them, and though they may prize children’s verbal fluency, first words pale as a cultural institution, especially compared with the big language milestone at the other end of life. Last words appear as Trivial Pursuit clues. Biographies standardly rely on them as motifs. They have been anthologized in multiple languages for centuries, which earned them a subject heading in the Library of Congress classification. But apart from a few children’s books (such as Mo Willems’s Knuffle Bunny and Jimmy Fallon’s Dada) and sitcom appearances, first words barely register on the broader cultural landscape. Many people don’t know their own first words, probably because most first words are banal and forgettable.

Child-language researchers found their solution to the problem of wordishness: Let parents handle it. After all, they are experts on their children, who say more in everyday contexts than they ever would for a stranger in a lab. In the 1980s, a team headed by Elizabeth Bates, a UC San Diego researcher, developed the Communicative Development Inventories, or CDI, a checklist of hundreds of nouns, verbs, adjectives, and pronouns that parents tick off if their children say or understand them. Different versions have been designed for children eight to 36 months old. Parents also note how their children use gestures, parts of words, and grammar. The CDI asks: Does your child tend to say “doggie table” or “doggie on table”? Does your child say “blockses”[instead of “blocks”]? Since it became widely available, around 1990, the CDI has been adapted for several varieties of English, Spanish, Hindi, American and British Sign Languages, and nearly 100 other languages, from Arabic to Yiddish. (As a joke, the list of adaptations includes Klingon.)