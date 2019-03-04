I understand that there’s nothing I can do to fix his depression. I just want to be there for him, but I can’t sacrifice myself to his depression either. I need my boyfriend back. Help me, please.

Maggie

Destin, Fla.

Dear Maggie,

I understand what you mean when you say that you want your boyfriend back, but I think it will help to remember that your boyfriend hasn’t gone anywhere. He’s still the same guy you’ve always known—“hilarious, loving, and really fun,” but who also suffers from depression and has mild Asperger’s. (People with Asperger’s syndrome are more likely to suffer from depression, because they’re also more likely to feel socially isolated, a risk factor for depression.)

The good news is, now that you’re living together, you’re going to learn much more about each other than you were able to while dating long-distance. You’ll get a much better view of the other person’s day-to-day life, and sitting together in the same room will help you engage in the kinds of conversations you’ll want to begin having about what’s going on not just with him, but between you two.

A person can do several things to help a partner who’s struggling with depression, but before I get to those, I want to point out that you’re both still young. It sounds like there’s a lot of love between you two, but sometimes even with that love, you might decide not to spend your lives together. He might not, for instance, be willing to live in Florida indefinitely. You might not, in turn, be willing to tolerate what you call “a constant roller-coaster ride” of depression and what that means when it cycles into your lives. Knowing that depression is something that might recur will be important to keep in mind as you see what can be done to help your boyfriend now. In other words, consider this current episode of depression a trial run, and as it’s a trial run, you now have a chance to learn a lot about who he is, who you are, and how you’ll handle various challenges together in the future.

Depression, like many other medical conditions, can certainly be managed, but it will nevertheless be something that your boyfriend lives with—which means his depression will be something that you will at times live with too. Living with it, though, doesn’t have to mean sacrificing yourself to it. But you should be aware that it will be a part of your life together, and you might want to think more about whether this is something you’re really on board with for the long haul. That way, if you do commit to a future together, you’ve made a clear-eyed decision.

First, if your boyfriend isn’t willing to get help, that’s some useful information. It’s one thing to be mired in depression; it’s another to refuse treatment. Medications for depression can be quite effective, but they also often involve some trial and error and require time to take effect, and the side effects can be unpleasant. Many people simply give up, thinking that nothing will work.