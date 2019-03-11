Presuming that I won’t be able to change how my mother acts and that she won’t change on her own, how do I move past the guilt tied to attending and hosting family events that she’s not invited to, and preserve my marriage and relationship with my extended family?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

One of the hardest things about having a difficult parent is managing the conflicting feelings that often arise. On the one hand, you find being around your mom unpleasant and don’t want to spend much time with her. On the other, she’s still your mom, and despite her difficult personality, your feelings are more nuanced. You can imagine a version of her that you’d like to have in your life—a mother who’s less self-centered and more self-aware, one who feels safe and predictable. Maybe you’ve even seen glimpses—a memory, a moment—when she was this version of herself, and those experiences, however limited, inspire a hope for more of them. And despite how abrasive you and others find her, there may also be a part of you that feels compassion for her, and that compassion makes you want to protect her—to save her from herself.

The reality, though, is that you can’t save another person—not your parent or child or partner or best friend. What you can do instead is be respectful and caring by being honest with that person and with yourself. Doing so lets her make whatever choices she wants and allows you to make whatever choices you want.

A term often used in the context of parenting also applies in adulthood: natural consequences. A natural consequence is something that happens as a natural result of an action versus something imposed by others as a punishment. For instance, if your daughter neglects her schoolwork, a punishment might be that she has to miss the party everyone’s going to that weekend, whereas the natural consequence is that she’ll get bad grades on her report card. The beauty of natural consequences is that they give a person freedom to make choices based on what naturally happens, which avoids a power struggle with the people who might impose artificial consequences from the outside.

Now, if the abrasive person weren’t your mom, but were instead your child, you would do your best to offer helpful feedback: Hey, when you create drama with your friends, they want to hang out with you less. That might be why Stella has been avoiding you. You wouldn’t host events at your home in the hopes that your daughter’s friends would show up, or try to orchestrate invitations from others, because that wouldn’t help her at all—she’d just keep engaging in self-defeating behaviors. The best thing you could do would be to let her learn from the natural consequences of her behavior: If she acts that way, people will avoid her. Now she has a choice—continue to create drama and be left out, or become more aware of the effect she has on her peers, and be more included. What she decides isn’t your responsibility—it’s hers.