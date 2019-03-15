Melinda: It’s not that we did things in lockstep either. Some of us are single, some are married, some are divorced, like me. Some have kids, some don't. We’re doing all sorts of different jobs. But I would agree that, yeah, we're all more mature.

Jessica: I would hope.

Beck: In your current era, do you mostly talk on Facebook or do you use other modes of communication?

Jayne: Facebook mostly, but also Google chat; we text each other. I think most people have one another’s phone numbers.

Melinda: In the Facebook group—this is a holdover from the Jezebel days—we have a daily thread. Somebody starts a thread every day. We've been doing that basically for 10 years, and whatever iteration we've been in, that's been the one constant. People pop in and out. It's almost like the corner bar: It's always there, we're always hanging out, and you can always talk to somebody.

Beck: A lot of publications have gotten rid of comments sections, and it strikes me that communities of the sort that you all had on Jezebel feel a bit like relics of the past. How do you think the internet has changed since you all first connected? And do you think those changes have had an effect on how people meet friends online?

Ali: I honestly think there are very few places on the internet where a comments section is good, honestly. I understand why a lot of publications have gotten rid of the comments section, because it's just horrible people being horrible. I don't know what the special magic was that we had, but I'm not sure it can be re-created.

Lia: Something I really liked about Jezebel back then was that it was heavily moderated by all the people who used it. You were held accountable for shitty comments. I made a shitty comment once and I was reprimanded by someone, and it changed my whole point of view. It made Jezebel better. I don't feel that way about any other comments section I've encountered since then. It was almost like I needed that sort of rigidity. It really helped me to police myself and think about the things that I said.

Melinda: At the beginning of this, it seemed like we were all in a place where we were looking for community. We ended up finding this community in a place that had rules that made it really pleasant to be in. Over the life of The Basement, I think the internet has gotten a lot more polarized. I don't know how much people are willing to learn anymore. Like Lia was saying, I learned a lot, in terms of thinking about people respectfully and thinking about privilege and the broader context of feminism. I don't think it's as easy to find, because now you can tailor your internet experience to a point where you don't have to be nice.

But I also think the friendship dynamic is hard to replicate. Jayne used the term lightning in a bottle. Who's to say if that’s a result of the internet as it was then, or just the unique collection of personalities that we have?

