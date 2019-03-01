Lee: There were four people per vehicle, and of course, those four would usually become close more often than not. And when we're together at night, we would get to visit with each other, and like Jerry said, it's like in high school. You can kind of tell who you can get along with, who thinks like you do.

Beck: Do you remember your first impressions of each other?

Terry: Jim Teegarden, he was a buck sergeant. We were all privates at first. He was one of our leaders; we depended on him a lot.

Jim: As a sergeant, as a noncommissioned officer, there is a little bit of a delineation between you and the men under you. At first they're probably a little bit standoffish, until they get to know you. Terry and Ed were on an armored personnel carrier with another sergeant I became close to. I would go down to their track and visit him and intermingle with Terry and Ed, and found they both had very, very good senses of humor. Terry would get a local newspaper from his small town, and we'd laugh at some of the articles.

Beck: Like what?

Jim: Just simple little things, like Mary Jo and Tom Smith had dinner with some other family at their home, and it would go on for another paragraph. It was humorous to us because I was used to more in-depth news reporting than that.

Lee: I was lucky, because within a week of my getting out in the field, Jerry Hart became the commander of the track that I was on. And it was pretty evident from the word go, that Jerry is highly organized. That was a very good feature to have, given that we were in chaotic times a lot. Jerry was very good at getting everything lined up and the ammo stacked right, the guns ready to fire, and so forth.

Jerry: When Lee got there, it was real evident he was highly educated. He had probably the biggest curiosity of anybody I'd ever seen. He was trying to learn the Vietnamese language, all their customs. He knew every movie that had ever been made. He would tell us movies at night—since we couldn't show a movie, we called it "telling a movie." Then Jim Teegarden, he got there as a sergeant. But he was resented by the existing sergeants because he had made his rank so fast. So he had a rough go of it trying to coordinate with the higher-ranking people in the platoon. But he had all of us looking up to him like he was God, 'cause he just really had his act together.

Terry: Especially after we'd had Rango for a lieutenant.

Lee: We had one lieutenant who really didn't seem to know a whole lot about anything, and made lots of mistakes. There used to be an old TV show called Rango , about the Wild West. Rango was really a buffoon-type person. So when this guy got there, somebody called him Rango, and from that point on, that was his name. We don't even remember his real name.

Beck: You guys don't have to share anything that's too hard to talk about, but I know you saw some combat, and probably had some tough experiences. Did it feel different becoming friends with someone in that kind of environment as opposed to how other friendships in your life have started?