Beck: Do you guys remember that first visit to the farm?

Allison Lantero: I remember it very vividly, because I had never been to a farm before. They showed us the cows and the milking machines and other stuff. Then when I found out that they had a daughter my age, I was so excited. Jacquie and I were best friends the rest of the day, and we were like, “We should write to each other. We should be pen pals.” And that's what we did.

Beck: Did you guys hang out in person the rest of that summer?

Allison: We would see each other on and off, because my family didn't spend the whole summer there. Whenever I was up there, I would ask my parents, “Can we go see Jacquie? Can we go to the farm?” Sometimes she would come out to the lake house and hang out on the beach or go tubing. But then during the school year, we didn't really go up to the lake, so that was when we started writing letters.

Beck: Did it begin with snail mail? Whose idea was it?

Jacquie: Yes, it was snail mail probably until we were in high school.

Allison: I think that’s about right. I don’t remember whose idea it was. I think it was both of our idea. I just remember we were making s’mores the very first day we met, and we were just like, “I don’t have a pen pal. Do you want to be my pen pal?” And the rest is history.

Jacquie: I think our parents really encouraged it too.

Beck: Do you have your old letters? Do you remember what you used to write about in the early days?

Allison: Yes. I have 95 percent of all the letters Jacquie sent to me. Number one, I was so jealous because she had better handwriting than I did. It was so much easier to read her letters. But number two, she would always use these cool gel pens and stickers and stuff. My letters, I felt, never quite matched that.

Jacquie: I was always so excited to get Allison’s letters because she had beautiful stationery. I don’t think I have the letters anymore, but I remember her talking about the different activities she was doing, like being in plays, and it just seemed like she lived this super adventurous and really sophisticated life that fascinated me. I remember being able to tell by her letters how sharp she was. She was very smart, very observant, and we always shared a lot of the same values. That always seemed apparent in those letters, somehow.

Beck: What values?

Jacquie: We were very close with our families, worked hard, but we’re also really curious about all of the other things going on in the world, outside of our respective spheres. And she’s just nice.

Allison: Well, thanks. I would agree with all of that, and especially with being interested in things that were out of our spheres. That’s, I think, part of the reason we became pen pals. What I loved about Jacquie’s letters was hearing about the new calves that were born and what her jobs were like on the farm. All this is stuff that I had absolutely zero experience with.