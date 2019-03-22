Beck: Nikki, what is your backstory?

Nikki Fielder: It parallels a lot of what Jennie did. I was one of those kids that did everything in church. I was at church four nights a week—whether it was a leadership program, or being in plays, I grew up doing all of those things. I went to a private Lutheran college, and I thought I was going to be a teacher. Instead, I ended up working for a Bible camp, and found this wonderful balance between teaching and Jesus.

I felt this call to ministry and ended up going to seminary in Minnesota. I like to tell people we went to the “frozen chosen.” Then my husband got an opportunity to be ordained in California, and we ended up working at the Bible camp we had met at.

Beck: You met your husband at the Bible camp?

Nikki: Yeah, it was pretty pivotal for us!

Jennie: One of the weird parallels about Nikki and I is that we are both in clergy couples. I met my husband at a church event, and felt called to ministry at this same event.

Beck: When did you two first meet?

Nikki: This is up for debate.

Beck: Let’s have that debate.

Jennie: What I recall is that we met at an annual Church meeting known as “synod assembly.” It's basically the business meeting for our geographical part of the Church. I remember meeting Nikki and her husband, Scott, and they were introduced as the new pastors at the Bible camp.

Nikki: My earliest memory of meeting Jennie is—I work on a national event called the Youth Ministry Network Extravaganza. Jennie was one of our preachers one year. That was probably five years ago?

Jennie: Now that you are saying that, I might agree with you, that might have been before synod assembly.

Beck: Whichever time it was, were you just in each other's orbits for a while after that?

Jennie: Yeah, being in the same area, we had lots of occasions to interact with each other. I remember, we got invited to a summer cookout at the home of a mutual friend of ours who's also a pastor. We were all sitting around the table. It was myself, my husband, Nikki, and her husband. I had newly started at Shepherd of the Valley, and Nikki was in kind of a transition period career-wise. I think that was when I was like, “I have a really good idea.” Which was that Nikki should come work with me at the church.

Nikki: That's so funny because you definitely didn't say anything. You were in stealth mode.

Beck: So Jennie, were you machinating behind the scenes to make that happen after that cookout?

Jennie: A little bit. I don't want to overstate it, because the decision to call a pastor is up to the congregation. I had been at the church about eight months, then the youth director left, so we had this gap of about six months where I was kind of it. It was just too much for one pastor. I approached the leadership of the congregation and said, “Listen, I think that we should consider getting a second pastor instead of just a youth director.” Of the candidates we interviewed, any one of them would have been fine, but I was particularly excited about getting to work with Nikki. I was glad that the congregation felt that same energy and enthusiasm.