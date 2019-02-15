Beck: I do.

Everett: We have five kids, so the house is always in disarray. I started watching this show and I realized that I have a hard time of letting go of things. This is like a psychological process that I'm going through. And I just thought, you know, this doesn't belong to me. So I texted Craig, and I said: "I'm going to offer you something strange. I have your sweatshirt from 1997. I would like to give it back to you. I'm going through all my stuff and simplifying things. I figured I'd offer, since it's yours, L-O-L. I could keep it as memento in a box, but giving it back to you after 22 years would be epic." He goes, "Ha, sounds good. Let's grab a beer and we can complete that sweater's epic journey."

And I knew if I procrastinated, we would never get together. So I just said, "Fine, let's go tonight." And he was like, "All right, I'll meet you." And five miles from my house and a half a mile from his house, we sat down and we had a beer.

Craig: It was probably more than one.

Beck: Was that the first time you had gotten together since you ran into each other at the bar?

Everett: Yes.

Beck: Was there any ceremony when you handed over the sweater?

Craig: Yes, there was some level of ceremony. There are pictures of him handing it over to me, and me putting it on and wearing it.

The night was great. Even though it's been however many years, over 10, it was like we didn't miss a step. Goofing around and having a good time, talking about the old times. We actually made future plans to get together. Everett plays in a band, and he was asking me if I would come up and sing with them. I told him if you really want to kill it, you should have my wife sing because she's a much better singer than I am. So, now my wife's going to sing with his band next month. Everything was smooth as silk. We didn't skip a beat.

Everett: But we didn't go macking it to the honeys because, you know, the wedding ring.

Craig: Because we have honeys of our own.

Beck: Did anything surprise you about how the other had changed over the years?

Everett: We talked about this. I said, "Well, after 20 years, what do you think? Are we different? Are we the same?" He's like, "Well, you know, people do kind of grow up after 20 years. But god, you're the same guy."

Craig: I think maybe he's gotten a little better at reading the room because, you know, the children and stuff.

Everett: I'm really good at reading rooms now. Yeah, you grow up. You learn. You get smart. You get a job. You do all this kind of stuff, but really, Craig, you're the same dude.

Craig: I'd like to think so, or hope so.

Beck: Craig, how does it feel to have your sweater back after all this time? Does it feel like yours?

Craig: No. It was his way longer than it was mine. I don't even know how long I had that sweatshirt before Everett took it. But the fact that I have a friend who held onto a piece of clothing from a great time in both of our lives, and when he looked at the sweatshirt he remembered me… I always look back at those days fondly. Not just my time with Everett but with that whole group, and with Doug. I’m not a super sentimental person, but he created that opportunity for me to be sentimental, which I appreciate.