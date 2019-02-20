“It’s as though we never really considered the fact that all of these kids would eventually grow up,” says Paul Shattuck, a professor at Drexel University who studies autism. “Even compared to those with other disabilities, kids on the autism spectrum are having much worse long-term outcomes.”

Amid this surge in diagnoses, many programs for people with autism are overcrowded and ill-equipped to handle the needs of their clients. And to further complicate the matter, a thicket of bureaucracy stands between families and the services required by autistic adults.

“It’s profoundly difficult for families to get the resources they need, especially middle- and lower-income families who need the funding the most,” says Julie Lounds Taylor, an associate professor of pediatrics and special education at Vanderbilt University. “So a lot of the time, parents end up essentially devoting their entire lives to fighting on behalf of their children.”

Certainly, this was not the future Eddie and Marie imagined when Anthony, their first child, was born in 1997. At first, he hit all the developmental milestones, but then came the regressions—muted speech, hyperactivity, sensory issues—followed by a diagnosis of autism when Anthony was 2 and a half years old.

In the following years, the Solomoniks felt as though their life came unraveled. Marie quit her job in marketing when Anthony was born. Eddie took shifts as a security guard after retiring as a police officer. The family sold their home and moved to save money—then they moved again to save even more money. Their younger daughter, Michelle, became so embarrassed by Anthony’s behaviors that she could barely stand the reactions he would get in public. When the family goes out to eat at a restaurant, they sit in pairs at separate tables.

It’s not that Michelle doesn’t care for her brother. Marie and Eddie hope that she might assume some of the caretaking duties one day, and that the siblings’ relationship might regain a sense of normalcy, if not outright affection. But Marie and Eddie aren’t counting on it. Like any teenager, Michelle wants to imagine a life without the burdens of her family, a future that’s all her own.

Anthony is slight and handsome, with hazel eyes and a perpetual grin. Some of his habits—drinking dozens bottles of water and Gatorade, running through any sprinkler he sees, playing and replaying songs by the Grateful Dead and Prince—are harmless and even sometimes charming. And yet it is obvious that he struggles immensely: He does not speak a word, and he isn’t capable of more than rudimentary math and spelling. His main form of communication is an app on his iPad. Marie and Eddie know he will likely need full-time assistance for the rest of his life.

So often, the Solomoniks find themselves at odds when dealing with Anthony. To cope with the stress, Eddie exercises obsessively; Marie is averaging a pack of cigarettes a day. To budget for their future, he keeps the lights low around the house; she buys lottery tickets. Eddie sees himself as the realist in the family. He wants to abandon the notion that Anthony might learn math one day and instead move toward teaching him life skills such as using the microwave and locking the front door. Marie, meanwhile, finds comfort in the fantasies. While she has Anthony on every educational regimen and medication the doctors recommend, she has also tried just about every possible unsubstantiated remedy she’s heard of, including vitamins running $250 a bottle. She’s spent more time than she cares to admit searching the internet for stories of kids with autism who woke up one morning cured of their condition. Maybe one day, she hoped, that would be Anthony.