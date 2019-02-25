How you answer this question will shed light on your degree of flexibility with your story. The tendency here is to get defensive—Wait, you don’t understand. Let me tell you what these women are like. Let me tell you what I’ve put up with!—and though it’s hard to do, I’d encourage you to step out of that narrative for just a few minutes to consider a slight edit to your story. Yes, you may well have put up with a lot, but it’s possible that something else is going on here too.

For starters, you say that you don’t want to come off as a jerk, but consider: This probably isn’t the first time a woman you were partnered with thought that you acted like a jerk. Instead of indirectly asking me whether you’re being a jerk, ask yourself, Why do I find myself in situations where I have to ask that question in the first place?

The part of your story that seems to stand out for its accuracy is that you aren’t leaving your wife because of her illness—at least, not completely. Given your history and the way you told your story, my guess is that you’ve found it hard to stay in any relationship, illness or not, and that you’ll continue to do so if you don’t figure out why relationships are so challenging for you.

So where does this rewrite leave you? In a better place, ready to begin to fill in the gaps in the story, such as: Why did the protagonist marry somebody with whom he was already having difficulties? What role did he play in his earlier marriage and engagement both not working out? When he became more acutely aware of the problems in his current marriage and the effect they were having on his well-being, how did he handle that? Did he talk with his wife about what was going on, perhaps suggesting that they see a therapist to try to work things through together as a couple—or did he choose instead to wait 14 years and then present her with a bulleted list on his way out the door?

The answers to these questions can teach you how to improve your relationship (married or not) with your wife—which will be important as you co-parent together under especially trying circumstances—and any future relationship you end up in. These answers will help you shift from seeing the story solely within the confines of a first-person perspective (I’m not happy; I’ve put up with a lot) to being able to see it as a more balanced, third-person narrator (This mother is undergoing something life-altering, and has been for more than a decade, and probably hasn’t gotten much help for the trauma that resulted from her pregnancy. This daughter’s life has been affected by having a sick mother and parents who don’t get along. This husband and father has some personal issues to work out so that he can have healthier relationships). As you rework your story, you’ll develop more empathy for the other characters in the narrative, and be able to see the plot from their points of view as well.