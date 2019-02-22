That’s where we met in person, and we just really hit it off. We met in July, and in August we decided to try to write a little short story together, and it was so much fun that we decided maybe we could write a book together. It was basically a collaboration from the start.

Beck: Tell me about that first in-person meeting. You hadn’t been corresponding for too long at that point. Was Christina what you expected, Lauren, and vice versa?

Lauren: Whenever you meet somebody in person after knowing them online, you’re always curious to see if they match. And we’re very different people. I tend to be the more structured and neurotic one in the relationship, and she’s much more bubbly and easygoing. So that was definitely my first impression—that she was very lighthearted and fun. All of this humor that she had in her stories really translated to how she was in person. It was sort of a tricky trip for her, because she fell and broke her foot, so that whole time, she had her foot wrapped and was on crutches. But even so, it was fun.

Christina Hobbs: Lo had a really big story too. It was this love story where the main character was just this sweet thing. I remember when I first met Lo, thinking how much her character reminded me of Lo. A big thing about Lo is that she’s super loyal and will just do anything for you. And I was so cranky and had this broken foot, and she still stayed my friend.

Beck: What was this story by Lauren?

Lauren: Oh, so my story was called Let Your Light Shine. It was just what we called “the canon”—Edward and Bella—because I hated how Breaking Dawn [the last book in the Twilight series] went. So I basically rewrote the last book as my version of what it should have been.

Christina: She wrote this version where they are basically sweet and in love for the entire thing, and I sensed these aspects of Lo that were just so sweet and lovely, exactly the way that she wrote her Bella.

Beck: Nobody got a baby bit out of them in that one.

Lauren: No.

Christina: Exactly.

Lauren: My God. One of my favorite quotes from Christina is, we were watching the trailer for the Breaking Dawn movie, and she was like, “It looks like there’s a pie-eating contest, and Edward won a baby.”

Beck: That’s the best description of that I’ve ever heard.

Christina: Isn’t it?

Beck: Okay, so at the time you met, what were you doing for work?

Lauren: I was working full-time at a pharmaceutical company. I have my doctorate in neuroscience, and I was doing research on macular degeneration. I was just writing for fun. When I had my son, I couldn’t sleep very well, so I started writing again. I used to write fiction for fun when I was younger, and of course I lost that habit when I was in grad school and didn’t have time for anything else. But I came back to it when my son was a baby.