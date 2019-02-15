Kristina Baptiste: I moved to Austin not knowing anybody. I was dating somebody at the time who lived there, but I didn't have any of my own friends. I met people through him, but I wanted my own friends. I was hanging out with a lot of guys, and I was kind of over that whole social scene. So when I heard about this feature I thought, I’ll try this. What do I have to lose?

Beck: Was it a similar or different experience to using dating apps for actual dating?

Dree: There is a really similar vibe actually to the beginning of it. It’s the same feeling of “Why are you on here?” Are you on here because you are a freak and you have no friends? Or because you just want to meet new people, or you're new to the city, or maybe you like going out a lot and your friends don’t like doing that? It’s the same with dating. I feel like you go on the app and you’re like, “Are you on this because you’re just ho-ing around town, or do you want to meet interesting people?”

At the time, the BFF feature, it was new. And I would say girls did feel kind of awkward. A lot of girls would say in their bios: "Just looking for friends, obviously, but I'm also moving in six months so would love to meet a roommate!" They were always trying to act like they weren’t just there to meet friends. But you definitely get to a certain point where, similar to dating, you're like, “All right let’s take this IRL. Let's meet up.”

Kristina and I laugh about this a lot. We had to both go on pretty awkward friend dates. It’s just like normal dating. But then when Kristina and I met up, we just hung out for hours. It was similar to when you go on a really good date.

Beck: How long were you using the app before you guys met each other?

Kristina: I think I started using it in February 2017, and I think Dree and I matched in early March.

Dree: It was definitely March, because I was dating a musician at the time and I got really sick after South by Southwest [in early March]. So I almost ghosted the chat because I was never checking it. I think she messaged me after South by.

Beck: Do you remember the first message you sent each other?

Dree: Kristina has it!

Kristina: Dree deleted her Bumble recently so I went on my account to screenshot them.

Oh, it’s really simple: “Hey what’s up?” And then Dree responded: “Hey hey living out my Sunday funday dreams, aka cleaning my apartment. (Laughing emoji face.) How are you?” And it goes from there.

Dree: There’s less pressure to be super clever or whatever because you’re not flirting. Kristina was just like, “Hey what’s up?” I feel like whenever we’re on the dating version of Bumble, you'd feel like you have to have some silly intro line that's going to test their sense of humor.

Beck: If somebody just said “Hey what's up” in a dating context, would you feel fine about that, or would you be like, “Eh, they're not really trying”?