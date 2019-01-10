Assessing the value of stocks can be an involved process, but those are far from the strangest assets that have to be quantified. “From comprehensive in-the-box Barbie dolls and rare guitar collections to bank accounts in the Cayman Islands, everything you’ve acquired as a couple must have a number put on it,” writes Ken Brewe, a lawyer in Washington State, in a post on his firm’s website.

The main determinant of what happens to all these assets is location—where the couple reside—because laws can vary significantly by state. Divorce filers in Washington State, where the Bezoses live, are subject to a legal standard on the books in about one-fifth of states called “community property,” under which everything accumulated during a marriage will be split 50-50 by the courts. “In the case of the Bezoses, since they were married at the time that he moved from Wall Street to start developing Amazon, we would assume that everything in Amazon is going to be community property,” Mindel says.

A possible outcome, then, is that Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos each end up with about $65 billion in Amazon stock. That would wrest the title of world’s richest man away from Jeff (it would revert to Bill Gates), and make MacKenzie the world’s richest woman, overtaking the L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers. Another possibility, Mindel says, is that the stock could be transferred into a single entity over which the former husband and wife would have joint control; that arrangement might put Amazon’s investors and corporate directors more at ease, given that there wouldn’t be two separate shareholders. (Perhaps the Bezoses could entrust a close adviser with casting the deciding vote in situations when they disagree about Amazon’s corporate decisions.)

What would change all of this, though, is if the Bezoses had, sometime before their divorce, hammered out an agreement about what would happen should their marriage end; such an agreement would supersede the dictates of community-property laws. But according to the gossip site TMZ, they didn’t have a premarital agreement. And since it’s not known whether they signed any postmarital agreements—which might have happened years ago, when Amazon was transitioning from scrappy start-up to tech colossus—Mindel’s best guess is that everything’s going to get split in half. (Amazon did not respond to a request for information about how the couple’s assets will be divided.)

In states without community-property laws, the default is a principle called “equitable distribution,” under which divorcés’ stuff is instead divided up based on a range of factors, including the role that each spouse played in building up a fortune. “You could have a 75-25 split, a 60-40 split, a 50-50 split,” says Bonnie Frost, a family-law attorney in New Jersey whose clients range from “the regular Joe to somebody who’s super wealthy.”