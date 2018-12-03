Read: The life and death of the American lawn

That’s how a recent homecoming went for Patricia Lockwood, a 36-year-old poet and popular Twitter humorist. She returned to Cincinnati, Ohio, where she grew up, to help her sister after a medical emergency. (She now lives in Savannah, Georgia, she told me.) She noticed the geese anew while driving around town, which prompted her to tweet, “is it ... normal ... in other places that people have a concrete goose in their front yard that they dress up according to whether it’s raining or not.” (The most popular goose outfit, said one retailer I spoke with, is a rain slicker, and some people really do put the coat on and take it off as the rain starts and stops. “They’re super on the ball,” Lockwood says.)

The origins of this practice are murky, but a search of local-newspaper archives and the couple lawn-ornament scholars I was able to find mostly suggested that dressed-up lawn geese first caught on in the 1980s and gained popularity through the ’90s. A brief article on lawn ornaments by the American-studies scholar Fred E. H. Schroeder in The Guide to United States Popular Culture states, “Concrete geese, elaborately dressed in a variety of costumes, became a popular regional type in the 1980s along the upper Ohio River.” Slightly complicating matters, a 1998 article in the Chicago Tribune (titled “Stylish Lawn Geese Get Down Big Time”) claims an earlier debut: “Lawn geese first began popping up in American suburban front yards in the 1950s.” The trend of dressing them may be what took off in the late 20th century. “Lawn geese clothing appears to be an underground fashion rage in the 1990s,” the Tribune article continues.

At any rate, the Ohio-based retailer Goose Clothes Galore definitely got its start in 1981, after Marijane Cole, a folk artist, started getting requests from a garden center to make clothes for concrete geese. They sold well enough that she founded Goose Clothes Galore. After she broke a hip around 2000, her son James, now 61, took over the company, which he refers to as a “giggle business,” more an established philosophy than an off-the-cuff remark. “It’s about making people smile,” he says. He has been using the phrase since at least 2006.

Why geese, specifically, caught on in this way is anybody’s guess. The bird just seems to be embedded in the midwestern subconscious for some reason—perhaps because geese fly over the region on their way north to Canada in the summer? James Cole suggests that it’s because early European settlers brought geese with them to Ohio. The Ohio History Connection, the state's historical society, was unable to verify this theory—though to their credit, they took my ridiculous inquiry very seriously.

The strongest theory comes from Colleen Sheehy, the president of Public Art Saint Paul in Minnesota, and the author of The Flamingo in the Garden: American Yard Art and the Vernacular Landscape. “The American yard with its emphasis on the green space of the lawn references the idealized American landscape of the farm,” she told me in an email. “So geese are part of a whole menagerie of farm animal imagery that appear in American yard art—along with miniature farm windmills, old farm equipment made into sculptures, old-fashioned water pumps, milk cans, and the like ... Places where people who grew up on farms have moved into suburbs or cities are places where farm imagery is used to communicate their continued love for and affinity with rural landscapes.”