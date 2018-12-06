Further, in its per-household count, Nielsen is tallying up the amount of time that at least one person was watching TV—so if two people watch together for an hour, that only counts as one hour, not two. And a person has to be paying some basic level of attention for the time to count: “We actually have techniques to prevent capturing idle viewing, in which panelists are prompted to engage with the meter at certain times to make sure they’re still viewing content,” explains Peter Katsingris, Nielsen’s senior vice president of audience insights.

Katsingris told me that individually, Americans 18 and up are averaging four hours and 20 minutes of TV-watching per day, with younger people watching less and older people watching more. There is also significant variance by race: Black adults average six-and-a-half hours of traditional TV per day, while Asian American adults clock in at about two-and-a-half hours.

Nielsen is not the only group tracking this data. The federal government is also curious—not because it’s selling the data to media companies, but because it’s interested in how its citizens spend their days. The American Time Use Survey (ATUS), which is overseen by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is what captures this data; it’s administered over the phone, and respondents are prompted to talk through how they spent their time the previous day.

The ATUS agrees with Nielsen: Americans watch a lot of TV. If you added up all the hours that they have to devote to leisure activities each week, 55 percent of that time on average is spent in front of a television. By the government’s count, the average 15-or-older American watches two hours and 46 minutes of TV a day.

That is less than Nielsen’s tally for individuals, but the government and the market researchers both document substantial demographic variation. Per the ATUS, people 65 and up watch more than four hours a day, people of all ages who weren’t employed watch just under four, and parents whose kids are five or younger watch a little under two. “Sometimes it's a little hard to relate to the estimates,” says Rachel Krantz-Kent, an economist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “They might seem really high, but there's a lot of variation within each of those populations."

It’s hard to point to one specific reason that the figures from Nielsen and the government differ. One reason might be that the ATUS is measuring mainly what people report as their primary activity at any given time; Nielsen, meanwhile, can better account for multitasking, so long as the viewer maintains a certain level of “engagement.” So, for example, if someone is intermittently looking up at the TV while folding laundry, Nielsen might consider them to be watching TV, but ATUS might consider them to be doing housework. It’s also possible that the samples of each the ATUS and Nielsen differ in characteristics that might correlate with different amounts of TV-watching.