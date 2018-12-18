Goodman’s second larger concern is that big tech companies—Amazon, Google, and the like—might be able to use the data they collect to gain advantages in various markets. A transportation start-up, for example, would have a hard time competing with a much bigger company that has data, thanks to its smart devices, on when people are leaving home each morning to commute to work. And a household whose smart fridge has come to know its most granular food preferences might hesitate to switch to another brand, because the new fridge would need to be trained from scratch.

As useful as all this information would be to manufacturers, there would be no shortage of applications for it in the advertising world.“It’s one of those things we’ve [as an industry] been talking about for years—it’s coming, it’s coming, it’s coming,” Lowenthal told me. “It just hasn’t come yet.” He said that an internet-connected toothbrush could yield a cache of valuable data—how many times people brush a day, what toothpaste they use—that would appeal to, say, toothpaste companies. It’s just that smart toothbrushes aren’t common enough yet in any given bathroom.

Even if they do catch on, Lowenthal said it’s not clear whether people will want a toothbrush that transmits their data to advertisers (or to anyone). But he can imagine people coming around. Even if many Americans are currently wary of what big tech companies are doing with their data, Lowenthal thinks that they nonetheless adore something that lets them turn on the lights without using their hands or adjust the temperature of their living room from the other side of the world. And if they’re thrilled with the product, they’ll be more comfortable being monitored by it.

The squeamishness that some may have about their data led Lowenthal to speculate, though, that two tiers of products could emerge. “It wouldn’t surprise me if there are some companies that wind up costing more and positioning themselves as premium because they tell consumers that they’ll never sell their data—it almost becomes a differentiator,” he said.

For instance, iRobot, the maker of the Roomba, has access to a trove of floor-plan data that marketers would be eager to use. But the company doesn’t sell it. “Our customers invite us into their most personal spaces—their homes—because they trust that our products will help them do more,” a company spokesperson wrote in an email. “iRobot takes that trust seriously. And we believe that our customers have a right to privacy in their homes.”

Companies that are more willing to share users’ data introduce a variety of privacy concerns. “Many of these [smart devices], when taken by themselves, do not represent significant privacy risks,” says Pam Dixon, the executive director of the World Privacy Forum, a nonprofit research group. The larger concern is where data goes once it’s stored on a company’s servers. How long is it kept? Can users delete it? Will a third-party company have access to it, and if so, what will it be used for? If the answers to these questions aren’t clear, people’s personal data might be accessible to all sorts of businesses—advertisers, insurers—without their knowledge.