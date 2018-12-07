Read: Taking care of your personal archives

For parents who may not be methodical about backing up all their images, the big caveat to digital photography is that images can be deleted or lost as easily as they can be taken. That happened to Emily Murphy, a Pittsburgh-based mother of four who laments that she is terrible at keeping track of her kids’ photos. “I am of the age that I should be somewhat technology savvy, but my attention span is awful,” she told me. “I don’t back up my photos. I am totally inconsistent across all of my devices.” She abruptly realized the depth of the issue when her cell phone died and she lost nearly all the photos of her one-year-old daughter. “When I couldn’t power the phone on, I knew. I felt like I was a terrible mom.”

While Murphy’s experience is not uncommon, a larger group of parents are more intentionally thinking about how to recreate a version of the shoebox for their kids. The majority of parents I talked to are using some type of cloud-storage service—Dropbox, Google Drive, and iCloud are the biggest ones—while also printing out their favorite photos. Other storage options range from flash drives full of photos, to CDs, to simply keeping old laptops stacked in the closet. But the consensus seems to be that there just isn’t yet a consensus on how to preserve photos. In that absence, many parents admit to saving and backing up the photos, but without any organization to them. As one mom, Julia Mueller, quipped about saving photos for her kids, “they can just have my Dropbox password when I die!”

And without any clear best practices for how to preserve images, some parents are opting for more unconventional routes. Brittany Wylie—who lives in Youngstown, Ohio—set up an email account for her daughter, where she regularly sends along images accompanied by written messages that she hopes her 8-year-old will come to appreciate as she gets older. Another mother, Pittsburgh-resident Nichole Kindred, took a similar approach: “I created a Facebook account for my son,” she told me, “and I tag him in photos that I post of him.”

Still, the sheer number of photos that some families have amassed can be anxiety provoking, and can serve as an impediment to preserving them in any coherent fashion. One mother, Seattle-based Siv Fern Eng, told me that she hasn’t found a feasible way to control the mess. She wants to print photo books, but with two young kids who she’s constantly chasing around the house, the uncompleted task becomes a source of anxiety. “We try to delete bad photos, screen shots from the internet, etcetera, but it doesn’t always happen,” she told me. “It is better to back up the crap with all the good stuff, than not back up at all. Managing all the data is just difficult.” She admits that, without the time to do it herself, she hopes her 6-year-old daughter will eventually want to compile a shoebox herself and will decide what goes in them. “Sorting them right away would be best,” she adds, “but of course it's not high priority when you have more urgent things to do.”