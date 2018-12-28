Read: How do you grandparent a 20-year-old?

“I wouldn’t have any way of assessing the 1/3 number, but it doesn’t surprise me,” says Philip Cohen, a sociologist at the University of Maryland. Cohen and the two other researchers I emailed with brought up a variety of family structures that might complicate people’s awareness of their family line—single parenting, assisted reproductive technology, divorces, nonmarital child-rearing, adoption, and blended families.

Robert Crosnoe, a sociology professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said that many kids cycle through a variety of these family structures as they grow up, which means the regular introduction of new relatives. “There is more to keep track of, more to lose track of, and some family relationships may get lost in all of that churning,” Crosnoe told me. “You could see how a grandparent or two could lose visibility.” (He noted that while one-third seems high, he expects the actual proportion to be “not negligible.”)

Molly Fox, an anthropologist at UCLA, brought up several other demographic trends that could help explain the survey finding. First, she mentioned “immigration patterns to the U.S. over the past 50 years, as the geographic and linguistic separation of grandparents and grandchildren could fracture intergenerational family connections.” Another: “Diminishing family sizes in the U.S., such as having few siblings or few aunts and uncles compared to previous generations, could mean there are fewer sources for a person to call upon when trying to reconstruct the names of relatives in previous generations.”

Fox also wondered “how the ability to name your grandparents relates to them being alive during your lifetime, and perhaps events like WWII or the Vietnam War that resulted in a surge of early-adult deaths in the U.S. could have diminished the life span overlap of grandparents and grandchildren.”

Crosnoe also raised the question of how much grandparents’ lifespans overlap with their grandchildren’s, and provided some historical context. “Grandparenthood is sort of a modern invention, as for most of our history grandparents were dead before kids were born or got old enough to know them,” he said. “Declining mortality changed that and led to this modern phenomenon that kids tend to know their grandparents.”

“100 years ago,” he went on, “mortality would be the answer if you said a large chunk of grandkids could not name their grandparents (and probably immigration too).” Nowadays, happily (for the most part), there are a bunch of other likelier explanations.

