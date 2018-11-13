Other surveys have also looked at regret. The financial-information website Bankrate and the student-loans company LendEDU have each put out studies indicating that American adults’ most common financial regret is not saving enough for retirement. Likewise, an executive at the asset-management firm American Century Investments said late last year that people tend to regret their retirement-savings decisions “more than not being a better person or having better personal relationships.”

Yet focusing on regret obscures the real reasons that retired Americans feel stretched financially—it pins a structural problem on the individual. “They think they screwed it up themselves, and I think most policy makers in this field would say that’s just not very accurate,” says William Birdthistle, a professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Chicago-Kent College of Law and the author of Empire of the Fund: The Way We Save Now. “It is a system with all sorts of problems in it, but the individuals’ mistakes … are actually very low on the totem pole.”

Higher up on the totem pole is the way American workers are expected to save. Over the past four decades, American employers have drifted away from pensions and toward 401(k) plans, which put more responsibility to save on the worker. “And at the same time, we didn’t offer any training—people don’t get any training in how to manage a 401(k) or what a mutual fund is. They’re not taught in any systematic way in high school or in college,” says Birdthistle. And that is to say nothing of the many workers whose employers don’t provide 401(k)s or who simply don’t have the money to set aside in a retirement account as they tend to their daily expenses.

So, Birdthistle says, it’s no wonder that people feel anguished when a bunch of things that research has shown people to be bad at—realizing it’s important to save for the future, actually doing so, and then picking a good mix of investments—don’t work out. And to ask them if they regret it all is an additional insult. “If we … give people a totally garbage system and then make them feel bad about not having succeeded in it, that’s just so saddening,” Birdthistle says. Regret is something that should be reserved not for retirees’ decisions, but for the system in which they were made.

