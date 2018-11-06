These public family feuds are even more notable because most of the time these days, families share their politics. In fact, people often figure out their political views through their families; especially in the early years of a kid’s life, parents are the most important factor that shapes their affiliations, according to Stoker. “It’s a process that’s tied to social approval,” she says. “Kids want to be similar to their parents. It produces better relationships.” Yet, as the country has become more politically polarized, families are becoming even more homogenous than before: According to one study , 82 percent of spouses share the same partisan affiliation, and 74 percent of kids share their parents’ views, up from 68.6 percent in 1965. Even more astonishingly, researchers found that in 1960, just 4 percent of parents were upset by the prospect of their their child marrying someone from the other party—but by 2010, that figure had jumped to one-third of Democrats and one-half of Republicans.

“The general experience is that families in the polarized era have built a fortress around themselves and that they’re all on the same page,” says Tedin. “People really want to keep domestic harmony in the family.” While it has become less common for families to diverge politically, “if you ultimately come to disagree, it really frays family relationships,” Tedin adds. “There’s solidarity in the family, and if you’re on the wrong side of that, it becomes a lot more important.” When family members disagree politically, they may be less likely than in earlier eras to put the discord past them to maintain their relationship.

Indeed, David Gosar is quick to tell me that his falling out with his brother has everything to do with his brother’s political views: They were close as kids, and rarely talked about politics until 2010, when Paul Gosar first ran for Congress. “We have a non-existent relationship,” David Gosar told me. “I don’t want anything to do with him. The last time I saw him was two-and-a-half years ago when I went to [his daughter’s] wedding with the explicit condition that he wasn’t to talk to me or approach me.”

Kevin Marie Laxalt told me she hasn’t cut off all ties with her nephew Adam, the Republican candidate for governor in Nevada, even after she co-authored a recent op-ed in the Reno Gazette-Journal criticizing him. But, she says that his political views have led them to grow apart. “To see his entitlement to governing Nevada created a clash between us all,” she says. “Had there been a spirit of building bridges on his part, this would not have been an issue.”

Since publishing his essay, Glosser says he has avoided talking to his famous nephew, and has only exchanged a stray email or two with Miller’s mother, his sister. “For the sake of family peacefulness,” Glosser says, “it would have been easier for me to do nothing and to just keep it to myself.”