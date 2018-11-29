Read: Today’s masculinity is stifling

For one thing, women these days are more likely to graduate from college than men, and despite still facing countless disadvantages, might seem to parents to be a better fit for the modern world and its labor market; disaffected, aggressive young men making news with acts of violence might at the same time be a bad advertisement for their sex. Also, research indicates that parents tend to want their kids to partake in the same hobbies as they do—and the cultural stereotypes around what’s acceptable for girls has expanded in a way that might win over dads imagining the activities they’ll be able to participate in with their daughters, while the stereotypes around what hobbies are appropriate for boys are more rigid.

A slightly more niche branch of research follows not just parents’ preferred sex for a child, but for the overall mix of their brood—as in, the combination of boys and girls they have. Here, Americans have wavered much less: Going back to the 1970s, researchers have determined that parents who have more than one child prefer to have at least one baby boy and one baby girl, with Europe-focused studies finding similar results. The evidence is similar to the evidence for parents’ boy- and girl-specific preferences—with parents of two or more same-sex children more likely to continue having kids—and it lines up with surveys finding that fewer than 10 percent of Americans prefer to have all-male or all-female children.

Researchers have come up with all sorts of possible explanations for why parents tend to prefer variety among their children. Maybe they view boys and girls as having their own characteristics, thus presenting distinct child-rearing projects. Maybe they want to be involved in a wider range of activities—extracurriculars, sports, and the like—than what they’d expect if they had only boys or only girls. Maybe each parent feels better equipped to raise a child of their own sex, and so heterosexual couples aim for one of each. Or maybe parents think that, when they’re older and need help from their kids, male and female children will be able to provide different, complementary types of care.

What happens when parents’ vision for their children isn’t realized? There are widespread accounts of “gender disappointment”—when a parent wants a girl but gets a boy, or vice versa—online and in the media, and Parents magazine even has a guide for how to cope with it. Research indicates that this isn’t just a passing letdown or a media construct, as it’s associated with a higher risk of postpartum depression among mothers in the weeks and months after giving birth.

There isn’t corresponding data on the short-term well-being of mothers who said it was important to them to have at least one boy and one girl and then didn’t, but, according to unpublished data shared with me by the researcher Colleen Nugent, those mothers seem to fare just fine in the long run. Nugent did her Ph.D. dissertation in sociology at Rutgers in 2012 on parents’ preferences for the mix of sexes their children have. She looked at data from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that tracked more than 400 women’s parenting desires and psychological well-being over the course of several years, as they had children whose sex either fulfilled those desires or didn’t. “I found that those who wanted a mixed-sex composition but did not obtain it are no less happy than anyone else,” Nugent says.