In the typical brosectomy, two or more friends anxiously arrive at the urology clinic of their choice. After getting back-to-back surgeries—the procedure takes only a couple of minutes—they either head to a hotel to recover or spend the rest of the day lazing around the clinic, where they might watch sports or movies, enjoy a decadent dinner, and knock back some booze. The specifics differ from brosectomy to brosectomy, but the core idea remains the same: that friends are going through the experience together.

“I’ve had guys rent hotel rooms to recover with their bros while the wife stays home with the kids,” says Jesse Mills, director of the Men’s Clinic at UCLA. “They can commiserate and give each other a hard time while they’re getting room service and ice packs delivered.” In McLean, Virginia, the luxury clinic Obsidian Men’s Health provides stiff drinks and televised sports for guys while they recover. And clinics across the country are similarly rolling out the red carpet for men who want a high-end group vasectomy.

While a basic vasectomy is often covered by insurance , the added brosectomy extras are all on the patient’s dime. It’s not surprising, then, that the trend seems to be mostly popular with the well-to-do.

Turek told me that patients typically choose to get brosectomies on Fridays so they can take the weekend to recover. And March seems to be a popular time of the year for vasectomies and brosectomies alike. “The uptick in March is most likely related to March Madness and having a good reason to lie on the couch for a couple of days and watch some b-ball,” says Turek. If you have to be a couch potato for a couple of days, why not confine yourself during a major sporting event? And why not recruit some friends to join you? (Indeed, the insurance company Athenahealth has reported a 30 percent surge in vasectomies across its network during March Madness.)

Men are seeking out brosectomies for the simple reason that going into the procedure with a friend can help them muster the courage to actually get it done. Even though vasectomies are a common and minimally invasive surgery, there’s still a lingering stigma around the procedure, which may be one reason men in the United States get it done at lower rates than men in most other industrialized countries.

“For a man who is fearful of getting it done, having a friend doing it also certainly helps,” says Adam Goodman, a Los Angeles–based father of two who got a brosectomy from Turek. “Any uncomfortable apprehension that may come along with having anything done in that region perhaps gets overshadowed, if not replaced, with the experience of doing it with a friend. The plan was to wait out the pain and suffering of the procedure while playing video games, watching movies, drinking, or popping pills when needed. The good news was that neither of us had any significant pain.”