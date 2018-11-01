Read: The dangers of distracted parenting

Another issue she raised is that ads on phones are something that kids generally encounter on their own, without any parental guidance. “There are plenty of parents that use the TV as a babysitter as well, but there was at least the option to sit down with your kid and say, ‘Well, what do you think about that?’” Einstein says. Little faces staring into little screens, though, are usually unsupervised, which “doesn’t give a whole lot of opportunity for the parent to look at this with the kid and know what’s going on.”

The Federal Communications Commission regulates ads that run on TV during children’s shows, but it has no such rules for ads directed toward children online or within apps. One practice that’s banned by the FCC in TV ads is “host selling,” which happens when a character from a show pitches a product during that show’s commercial breaks. The researchers noted that some of what they’d seen in children’s apps was very similar to host selling: Some characters steered players toward making in-app purchases or buying the paid version of an app, occasionally making emotional pleas or expressing disapproval through the screen. (In one app for kids as young as 6 , an onscreen character can shake his head and cry when a child declines to purchase a mini game for $1.99.)

These negative reactions from characters can pressure children to spend, and the underlying concern, says Amy Jordan, a professor of journalism and media studies at Rutgers, is that many kids aren’t yet capable of fully understanding other people’s motives for making certain requests. She told me that it isn’t until around age 6 or 7, give or take a year in either direction, that kids develop the ability to think critically about what an advertiser might want from them.

The FCC does have regulations, but much of the policing of advertisers comes, Jordan says, when there’s public outcry or after a particularly damning research report comes out. Many other countries regulate advertisers more tightly. “On balance, there is probably a greater recognition [in the U.S.] of the free-speech rights of the commercial broadcasters and an unwillingness to interfere with those rights,” she says. “In other countries, there’s more of a sense of the obligations of people who make media to recognize the sensitivities and the vulnerabilities of children.” Jordan notes that in Denmark, ads can’t be aired in the middle of children’s programming, but instead can only bookend it.

I asked her what her dream regulations for children’s advertisements would look like. “If I were queen,” she said, “I would ban advertising to very young children—that would be children ages about 6 and under. And I would be careful about the kinds of products that are advertised to children between 6 and 12, so that unhealthy products aren’t advertised to them, and at the same time, throughout the childhood years, I would invest as a policy maker in initiatives to provide more media literacy.”