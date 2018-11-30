While data on the popularity of these parties are hard to come by, scholars and industry experts tend to agree that these newfangled celebrations are on the rise. And online, Reddit forums and Pinterest boards offer prospective hosts a seemingly endless array of suggestions for activities and decorations for all manner of celebrations, from postpartum parties to post-wedding showers. Many of these hyperspecific themed decorations can be found on Amazon, or at Walmart and Party City, which due to growing demand now dedicates eight feet of shelf space to gender-reveal products in its brick-and-mortar stores.

Read: Have smartphones destroyed a generation?

Businesses are seeing a need, and filling it. Take, for example, the story of Dana Lawrence , who a few years ago co-founded an online divorce-party supply store with her then newly divorced sister. Sometimes a separation merits just as much celebration as a union, they’d agreed, yet the internet was devoid of ideas or supplies for such parties. Today, divorcés can turn to the sisters' store, The Unknotted , for their party needs, including “Ex-Wifey” t-shirts, “Unbridled” sashes, and “I Don’t” caketoppers.

All in all, these trends signal a push toward “public celebrations of things that used to be more privately or intimately celebrated,” says Carly Gieseler, a professor of communication at CUNY, who authored a 2017 study examining the social forces behind and impacts of gender-reveal parties. Echoing other industry observers , Gieseler concluded that gender-reveal parties have surged in popularity since the late-2000s, when, her analysis found, the first video of a gender-reveal party was posted on YouTube. Since then these events have just gotten more and more over the top.

The biggest factor, according to Gieseler’s analysis, is social media. It’s on these platforms that expecting parents “not only offer ideas but market products to achieve the ideal image of the celebration,” Gieseler writes—ideas and marketing that, in turn, proliferate across those same virtual networks, “giving legs to the trend and gaining advertising capital as sources.”

BabyCenter’s most recent annual trends report found that 40 percent of the moms-to-be surveyed by the advice website had a gender reveal party or announcement this year, the numbers up 30 percent from that in 2017 and nearly double that in 2016, according to the website’s spokeswoman.

On the one hand, the publicization of private moments could be a way of making the event feel more special, or of celebrating that moment with more loved ones than might otherwise be possible with a standalone party. On the other, this impulse is expensive, creating tension for guests who feel weary from expanding obligations and the ambiguity surrounding gift-giving conventions.

Lizzie Post of the Emily Post Institute, the self-proclaimed etiquette “authority” that for decades has “maintained” and “evolved” the decorum governing American society, stresses that nontraditional events such as gender-reveal parties by definition are not a “have-to” and thus don’t come with a set etiquette. But it’s hard to avoid the pressure when these once unconventional parties start to feel, well, conventional. “The more you add these [parties] in until they become institutionalized, the more it creates this anxiety about what’s right and how much celebrating there should be for these events,” says Montemurro.