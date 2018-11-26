It might also help to consider that sometimes when we feel slighted, we tell a story in a way that supports our position. A person might say, “You’re always late; you don’t care about me,” or “You pulled away from me in bed; you’re not attracted to me anymore” when it’s also possible that the partner struggles with time management or is exhausted or having a bad day. And there’s often a double standard involved: When I’m having a bad day, it’s not personal to you. But when you’re having a bad day, it means you’re rejecting me. We hold on to our narrative as if it’s the only narrative—the “true” story—and that leaves us feeling hurt. If I feel that you rejected me, then clearly you’ve rejected me. Or in your case: If I feel forgotten, then clearly I’ve been forgotten. But as the psychologist Jerome Bruner put it, “To tell a story is inescapably to take a moral stance.” Could there be something about your relationship with your aunts—ways in which you’ve felt hurt by them in the past—that makes you want to claim the moral high ground, with no gray area whatsoever?

Similarly, in your draft of the story, the only acceptable resolution is that you’d be “heard and apologized to” by your aunts. This is the scene where they’re supposed to agree that you’re right and they were wrong, and that they’ve done a terrible thing; then they’d say they’re sorry. But to be heard is not the same as to be agreed with, and to get an apology is not the same as receiving a genuine expression of remorse. In another version of the story, your aunts might hear where you’re coming from, you might hear where they’re coming from, and you’d all see that you can have very different experiences of the same situation and both can be valid. Of course, there are many other possible story lines, including one in which you decide that there’s a great likelihood that they won’t be able to hear you, and you choose to delete this scene entirely and write a more satisfying one instead.

Here’s how that might go. First, you revise your role so that you become a protagonist who takes ownership of her choices and feels empowered to make different ones in the future. For instance, you say that your aunts aren’t the most stable of people; why, then, would you entrust something so important to them? As the adult daughter of the patient, could you have instructed the hospital (or your mom, if she was able) to notify you first when the heart became available? And if you knew that your mom preferred to notify your aunts first, could you have left your text volume on for a week or two—again, given what you knew about your aunts’ not having “the most stable of minds”? Likewise, after the 4 a.m. mishap, could you have anticipated that your aunts might again text rather than call when the surgery ended? And if you wanted to guarantee that you’d be available then, could you have stayed for the four or so hours of the surgery and had your friend bring coffee to you, or left the hospital during the first or second hour, and made sure to be on-site beginning at the third? Sometimes without being aware of it, we engineer a story to make the other person the bad guy. I’m mad at you for not calling me at 4 a.m., so instead of looking at what I could have done differently, I’m going to prove you don’t care about me by asking you to do the very thing you probably won’t do, and then I’ll be justified in my anger and can blame you even more.