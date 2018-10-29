Read: What it’s like to not have paid maternity leave

But forthcoming research shows that an old-fashioned institution can help solve that problem: unions. In a peer-reviewed study to be published early next year in the journal Industrial and Labor Relations Review, a team of researchers led by the Vanderbilt University professor Tae-Youn Park found that union-represented women in the U.S. are 17 percent more likely to take maternity leave than similar women not represented by a union.

The study is unique in that rather than simply investigating whether unions help workers bargain for stronger benefits, Park and his colleagues looked at the role they play in influencing whether or not women take advantage of the benefits available to them.

They hypothesized that a working woman’s decision whether to take maternity leave is dependent on four factors: Availability, awareness, affordability, and assurance. Put another way, if an expecting mother has a paid-maternity-leave benefit available to her, she also has to be aware that the leave exists, she has to be able to afford to take it, and, in the long term, she has to be assured that she won’t be penalized for taking it by losing hours, pay, or promotion opportunities.

Drawing from a nationally representative sample of 4,108 workers, the researchers found that that women represented by unions tend to take leave more often because of activities that aren’t typically found in non-unionized workplaces: Most notably, the presence of union representatives who serve as educators and advocates, as well as union meetings and newsletters.

“Simply offering a family leave policy does not automatically mean that workers will take a leave,” Park told me over email. “The decision to take leave is very complex, and we need to better understand the factors that prevent workers from taking a leave and how to reduce these barriers.”

Though unions have suffered through a decades-long trend of declining membership and dwindling resources, they still play a key role in advocating for workers: According to the Department of Labor, union-represented workers are more likely to have access to retirement plans , life and disability insurance , childcare subsidies , and healthcare benefits . And in addition to helping moms take maternity leave, unions can also benefit workers in more understated ways; a 2014 study found that when workers participate in union activities such as meetings and campaigns, they develop communication and self-advocacy skills that can pay off on the job.

Still, unions single-handedly can’t fix the struggles of working moms: Park found that unions don’t appear to help protect mothers from losing future wages as a result of taking leave, especially if the leave is longer than six weeks. In both union and nonunion workplaces, it seems, new moms may still be facing a lingering fear that taking maternity leave might dog them for years to come.