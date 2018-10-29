A working woman who is expecting faces a litany of tough questions before giving birth: Can she afford to take maternity leave? Will her employer compensate her if she does? Will the government help out at all to stabilize her pay?
Most industrialized countries have laws on the books ensuring that mothers can stay home to care for their newborns without losing pay. But in the United States, the only federal law that protects a new mother’s right to time off is the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), which guarantees that she will still have a job when she returns from maternity leave, not that she’ll be paid while she’s away.
But because the law only applies to companies of a certain size—a large swath of workers are not covered by the law, and they’re disproportionately low income. By one measure, just four out of ten mothers in the U.S. take maternity leave, and affordability is the biggest factor that prevents them from doing so. Yet, even when employers are required by law to provide paid maternity leave, as is the case in six states and the District of Columbia, many women still choose not to take it. This could be because they can’t afford to lose overtime or bonus pay while they’re away, or it could be because they’re simply not aware of the option: Six years after California passed a paid-family-leave law, one poll found that only 36 percent of voters in the state were aware of it. And that’s in spite of the evidence that maternity leave has health benefits for babies and moms.
But forthcoming research shows that an old-fashioned institution can help solve that problem: unions. In a peer-reviewed study to be published early next year in the journal Industrial and Labor Relations Review, a team of researchers led by the Vanderbilt University professor Tae-Youn Park found that union-represented women in the U.S. are 17 percent more likely to take maternity leave than similar women not represented by a union.
The study is unique in that rather than simply investigating whether unions help workers bargain for stronger benefits, Park and his colleagues looked at the role they play in influencing whether or not women take advantage of the benefits available to them.
They hypothesized that a working woman’s decision whether to take maternity leave is dependent on four factors: Availability, awareness, affordability, and assurance. Put another way, if an expecting mother has a paid-maternity-leave benefit available to her, she also has to be aware that the leave exists, she has to be able to afford to take it, and, in the long term, she has to be assured that she won’t be penalized for taking it by losing hours, pay, or promotion opportunities.
Drawing from a nationally representative sample of 4,108 workers, the researchers found that that women represented by unions tend to take leave more often because of activities that aren’t typically found in non-unionized workplaces: Most notably, the presence of union representatives who serve as educators and advocates, as well as union meetings and newsletters.
“Simply offering a family leave policy does not automatically mean that workers will take a leave,” Park told me over email. “The decision to take leave is very complex, and we need to better understand the factors that prevent workers from taking a leave and how to reduce these barriers.”
Though unions have suffered through a decades-long trend of declining membership and dwindling resources, they still play a key role in advocating for workers: According to the Department of Labor, union-represented workers are more likely to have access to retirement plans, life and disability insurance, childcare subsidies, and healthcare benefits. And in addition to helping moms take maternity leave, unions can also benefit workers in more understated ways; a 2014 study found that when workers participate in union activities such as meetings and campaigns, they develop communication and self-advocacy skills that can pay off on the job.
Still, unions single-handedly can’t fix the struggles of working moms: Park found that unions don’t appear to help protect mothers from losing future wages as a result of taking leave, especially if the leave is longer than six weeks. In both union and nonunion workplaces, it seems, new moms may still be facing a lingering fear that taking maternity leave might dog them for years to come.
