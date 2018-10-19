Given the vexing mismatch between the workday and the school day, there is no shortage of parents who would love to remove pick-ups and drop-offs from their list of daily stressors. But it is an open question whether driving kids to and fro—which comes with a set of logistical challenges all its own—is something that could ever be offloaded onto a fleet of part-time workers. The nascent kids’-rides industry, with its localized successes and occasional struggles, offers a glimpse of one possible future of how families get around.

Each company in the industry tends to pursue a similar group of people: well-off families with two time-starved working parents and multiple overbooked children. “Kids can make it on time to the very best rowing practice, math tutoring, and fencing class,” says Kate Soskil, the marketing manager of the Massachusetts-based Sheprd, as she described the company’s target customers, “and mom/dad can stay late at the office for that important meeting that’s running over.” Juliette Kayyem, the CEO of Zemcar, told me that “divorced dads are actually a big customer base for us.”

These companies are effectively trying to replace carpools and school buses, and the majority of them were launched in the past two to five years. Arun Sundararajan, a professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business and the author of The Sharing Economy: The End of Employment and the Rise of Crowd-Based Capitalism, says he attributes the boomlet to the rapid rise of Uber and Lyft during that time: Those two companies proved the viability of on-demand rides, but, since their terms of services prohibited minors from riding unaccompanied, there was room for kid-specific firms to claim some of the market. In carving out this niche, these companies have been decidedly less cutthroat in their business practices, and because so many of them seek drivers with professional caregiving experience, many of those drivers are women.

The kids’-rides industry is yet another gig-economy innovation that outsources chores, such as grocery shopping and housecleaning, to an on-demand workforce. For the parents who can afford it, this can be a big help. But, says Liana Sayer, a sociologist at the University of Maryland who specializes in families’ time use, “For more disadvantaged families, my guess—and it's only a guess—is that it wouldn't really have an impact because of the cost of the service.” Backing up Sayer’s guess, the Pew Research Center has found that college graduates and high earners are more likely to use ride-hailing services than those who didn’t go to college or earn comparatively less.

And sometimes, she added, “companies don't deliver—restaurants won't deliver and certain companies won't deliver packages—to disadvantaged neighborhoods because of concerns for their drivers,” which could additionally limit who gets to use kids’-rides services. Indeed, unofficial car and van networks have been operating in parts of cities underserved by public transit, and they don’t have slick brand names or apps.