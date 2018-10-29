If you want to shift the flow of negative energy, you have to rewire the circuit. It will take many interactions to do so, but you can start right now by inviting him out for coffee (being in a public place also reduces the likelihood of escalations). Greet him warmly, thank him for coming, and start by telling him some of what you wrote to me: how much you admire the effort he’s put into turning his life around and making his marriage work. How much compassion you have for his earlier struggles because you know how hard it was growing up in that house. How you remember what it was like between you two before there was so much friction and maybe even how much you miss whatever connection you used to have.

Then, instead of rehashing all the incidents that have upset you and listing the changes he needs to make, tell him that you’re genuinely curious to hear what he thinks would make your relationship better—specifically, what makes it hard for him to be around you and what he hopes for instead. This will require you to do something that’s incredibly difficult to do with someone you feel injured by: make room for his experience—which means imagining yourself in his place without getting defensive—even if you see things differently.

I know that’s not easy, but once you can really hear how he feels—and he feels heard—he’ll be more receptive to your experience and to understanding that your holiday dilemma comes from a place of conciliation rather than contempt. Explain that you want to be able to spend the holidays together, but you also don’t want to worry that you might set him off the way you as kids worried you’d set your father off. Enlist his help in figuring out how you can both be more supportive of each other so that the time you spend together feels—for both of you—safe and calm and not reminiscent of your childhood. The message is that nobody’s the villain here, but that you’re on the same team—you both want to create something better for yourselves and each other in your adulthoods.

Best case scenario: Eventually, your relationship becomes something closer to the mutual enjoyment that he and your cousins share. Worst case scenario: He comes to dinner, but despite your new approach, Thanksgiving still goes south this year, and you plan future holidays without him.

Of course, you can simply not invite him to this year’s Thanksgiving and write him out of your life, which could ultimately be what happens anyway. Doing so now might provide immediate relief, but if you take a risk and open yourself up to hearing him out, you may discover the richness and healing that come from a long-overdue reconciliation. Even if you don’t get that, you’d know that unlike your father, you tried to make changes in yourself, and if you look back years later with any sadness, at least you’d be free of second-guessing or regret.

Dear Therapist is for informational purposes only, does not constitute medical advice, and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician, mental-health professional, or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. By submitting a letter, you are agreeing to let The Atlantic use it—in part or in full—and we may edit it for length and/or clarity.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.