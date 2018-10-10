When I talked to Henry after her presentation, she framed the overtures that companies make to parents as mutually beneficial. “I think when companies and organizations understand kids and families authentically,” she said, “they are more likely to make decisions that are in not just the company’s best interests, but in the kids and families’ best interests.” She told me that many marketers in “the mom space” today emphasize “honesty, transparency, [and] partnership with the consumer.”

Similarly, Meryl Macune, the senior vice president of global marketing at Kids II, a baby-products company whose brands include Baby Einstein, said during a panel discussion that marketers should aim for a less “transactional” and more “immersive” relationship with moms. At one point, she said that new motherhood is “one of the most transformative times of their lives, but I also like to say it’s one of the most vulnerable times … how can we help those new moms on this new journey?”

As marketer after marketer positioned themselves as partners in the harrowing project of motherhood, one got the sense that brands must prostrate themselves before the sensible but stylish shoes of the stressed-out mom. Do not begrudge the mom for her temporary inability to see the value in your product, the moral of M2Moms seemed to be. Only when you acknowledge that her life is hell will she be open to what you’d like to sell her.

It seemed to me, though, that marketing probably adds to mothers’ stress. I asked a few attendees if this was something they worried about—and for the most part, it wasn’t. “I don’t think that marketing and branding stresses them out,” said Stephanie Sudol, who works for Buybuy Baby, a chain owned by Bed Bath and Beyond. “I think it's about focusing on what they care about, and that's things that relieve their stress, like our expert customer service and like our in-store services or online shopping.”

M2Moms also afforded me the unusual opportunity of watching advertisers watch ads. Around lunchtime on the first day, McCann, the conference organizer, played a video from Country Time Lemonade’s “Legal-Ade” campaign, in which the company pledged to provide legal support to any child whose lemonade stand had been shut down by draconian local ordinances. The commercial got lots of applause, and I heard a “That is awesome!” emanate from a nearby table. And McCann opened Day 2 with an “inspired spot” for Lysol (“Protect like a mother”) that also elicited claps.

Another moment of intra-industry approval came at the end of Day 1, when the “Mom First Award” was bestowed, for the first time in conference history, on a dad. After McCann called his name, Kurt Workman, the CEO of a company called Owlet, walked up to the stage to claim his award. His accomplishment: helping conceive and then sell a $300 internet-connected sock that tracks a baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels. “What moms go through is at such a bigger, harder level than even some of the most elite military groups, and I wish we could honor every single mom,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I just feel lucky to be able to market to moms,” he added.