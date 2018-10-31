Read: Big candy bars have no place on Halloween

According to data from the National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween survey, the number of American adults who say they’re planning to take kids trick-or-treating has hovered around 30 percent since 2005. But the NRF doesn’t break that data down between parents and nonparents, so many of the respondents not planning to trick-or-treat may just not have kids. Indeed, a 2011 survey by the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide found that 73 percent of parents take their kids trick-or-treating, so the tradition is still going strong.

“I don’t think there are fewer kids trick-or-treating,” says Lesley Bannatyne, a historian of Halloween who’s authored several books on the holiday. “I think they’re trick-or-treating in different places.”

Some of that, she suspects, has to do with changing neighborhoods. Americans are less likely to know and regularly interact with their neighbors than they were in previous decades, according to a 2015 analysis of General Social Survey data.

It’s worth noting that the image of “traditional” trick-or-treating—costumed kids parading down sidewalks, hitting house after decorated house—has only ever really been endemic to American suburbs. Kids who live in cities often trick-or-treat in apartment buildings, and in rural areas where houses are more spread out, Bannatyne says parties, bonfires, or other centralized gatherings are often more practical alternatives for families.

Still, “suburban trick or treating is a bit more in flux than it ever used to be,” she says. “When you don’t have kids and you don’t know your neighbors, you’re less apt to turn on the light and put out a bowl of candy. And the kids who are looking for Halloween neighborhoods look down their street and they only see one light, and they just don’t bother.”

Bannatyne thinks this leads certain neighborhoods—those with enthusiastic, Halloween-oriented community spirit and perceived as “safe”—to become trick-or-treating hot spots, while others become candy deserts. But many parents are opting to skip the sidewalk parade altogether, instead taking their kids to more contained trick-or-treating events hosted by businesses or community centers. “That trick-or-treat experience has changed,” says Ana Serafin Smith, a spokesperson for the National Retail Federation. “Instead of trick-or-treating at people’s homes, they’ll trick-or-treat at stores. Small businesses are participating; malls are offering unique events.”

Another popular alternative is “trunk-or-treating”—in which community members circle up their cars, fling their trunks open, decorate them and fill them with candy, and then have their kids make the rounds in a parking lot. Trunk-or-treats were first granted the New York Times trend-piece treatment in 2006, and seem to have grown in popularity across the country since then.