A big reason that homesickness can stick around is that our twenties is often a time of rootlessness. In fact, millennials, despite moving less often relative to earlier generations, are more likely than other Americans to pack up and head out the door. Mobility peaks in the mid-20s, when about 35 percent of Americans move, and 41 percent of millennials qualify as so-called “vacation movers,” meaning they live in a place they don’t intend on settling in permanently.

“It wasn't like I was sad or depressed or anything like that,” says Wannemuehler, who relocated from North Carolina to Baltimore for a job in 2016, and is preparing to move yet again. “I guess it would be like missing the comfort of knowing, no matter what, everything is going to be okay."

Homesickness is caused by the brain’s desire for routines and attachment systems. That means it’s not so much about a literal desire to pack and return home as it is about the sense of security and comfort associated with home.

“If something happens, a little kid will run to their parent for security,” says Miranda van Tilburg, a professor at Campbell University who has researched homesickness. “Home, and later our romantic partners, become that for us as well. It becomes our security blanket in a way. So that if something happens, we can run home and just be ourselves. You're there, you're secure.”

That “security blanket” is a crucial part of what homesick adults miss. “I couldn't name three people that I hung out with for the first three months,” says Wannemuehler of his move. That’s echoed by 26-year-old Tess Funke, a dentist who moved from Kentucky to Arkansas. “You were surrounded by the same group of people,” she says of the bonds formed during dental school. “Now that I'm here, I'm homesick for a city that almost doesn't exist in a way, because most of my friends that made it what it was for me are gone.”

The stereotype around homesickness is that if you find yourself craving comforts of the place you grew up, you’re not succeeding as an adult. “Maybe they aren't yet where they want to be in terms of place,” says Jay. “Maybe even though they have relationships and friends and apartments, these still feel uncertain and temporary, which is the nature of the modern twenties.” Yet, while twenty-somethings might think that their peers are eager to move around and slowly settle into their lives, stability and a sense of home—once culturally regarded as signs of a “boring” life— are actually becoming more popular among millennials .

Often, there’s a difficult tradeoff for young adults about choosing what to prioritize, and when: Should they head to a new place for more job opportunities, or keep the comforts of home close by? But the near-universal experience of packing up your life in boxes and leaving behind the familiar for uncharted territory should encourage a reconsideration of homesickness: It’s a side effect of life’s growing pains, not a character flaw.