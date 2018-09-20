Together, two new pieces of research are helping identify why it’s so hard for women to boast about their accomplishments. The first study, conducted by researchers at three European business schools, confirms what many working women instinctively know: While they might be told confidence is the key to professional success, that’s rarely the case in practice. Unless women can temper their assertiveness with more stereotypically feminine traits like empathy and altruism, confidence will do little to advance their careers.

Analyzing data from an unnamed global technology company, the researchers found that the appearance of self-confidence was not equally rewarded for men and women. “The more confident male engineers in our sample appeared to be, the more influence they had in the organization,” the researchers concluded . “Women were able to translate their self-confident image into influence only when they also displayed high prosocial orientation, or the motivation to benefit others.”

While all that most men seem to need in order to succeed in the workplace is a little bit of spunk, women must learn how to master the art of appearing both sure of themselves and modest. Too much of the latter, and women’s achievements get overlooked. Too much of the former, and they can face what experts refer to as the “ backlash effect ”—social and professional sanctions for failing to conform to gender norms. For example, confident women are often perceived as less likeable and hireable .

According to another recent study , it’s most often a fear of this backlash, and not a lack of confidence, that prevents many women from self-promoting. Researchers at Northern Illinois University had a group of female students write scholarship application essays explaining why their skills and achievements made them the most deserving recipients. Some women were told the essay would be anonymous while others were told their name would be included. When the exercise was over, the participants were asked to say how well they’d performed. The anonymous essayists, who didn’t have to worry about a backlash, rated their achievements higher than those who were told their names would be included. For Meghan I. H. Lindeman, one of the researchers who conducted the study, the implications are clear: Without any changes to women’s fear of backlash, “they are unlikely to successfully self-promote, no matter how confident they feel,” she says.