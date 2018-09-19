Photos: The aftermath of Hurricane Florence

The study suggests there’s a two-pronged phenomenon at work here. First, there’s a “protective effect” associated with spending what’s already a scary, anxious time with an established support network. “It is likely that the presence of continued social support and the preservation of social cohesion and family networks plays a large role, as the disruption of these elements have been shown to increase the likelihood of developing PTSD, depression, and other mental health difficulties,” the authors write. As Daniel P. Aldrich noted in The Atlantic recently, people in tight-knit, trusting communities have been found to be more likely both to survive disasters and to bounce back from them psychologically.

And second, if the presence of family and/or friends has an especially good effect, perhaps being in a temporary shelter could be said to have an especially bad effect. Though there’s not much other research on the “specific negative correlates of displacement to shelters in the wake of natural disasters,” the study says, “It is likely that, particularly within temporary shelter settings, there are several nonsocial elements that interact to compound the negative effect on those displaced.” Those include unsafe conditions, limited access to needed healthcare services or health items (like glucose meters or glasses), and the prevalence of illness inside the shelters. Other studies, the authors write, have found shelter residents are more likely to experience “disruptions” to their immune system function and sleep cycles, both of which have been shown to negatively impact physical health as well as mental health .

“Shelter settings — even the best-run shelters, with the most well-intentioned people, with the best leadership — can be highly stressful,” says Lori Peek, the director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder and the co-author of the book Children of Katrina. “Shelters involve a bringing-together of people who are unfamiliar with one another, or strangers. They often involve open-air settings where lots of people are sleeping on cots in very tight settings. People are scared. There’s very little privacy. So there are lots of things about the shelter itself that can be stress-inducing.” Plus, Peek says, many populations she’s studied express added anxiety about discrimination inside of shelters. When Peek and some other researchers interviewed Muslim-American families in Florida about whether and how they would evacuate in a hurricane, they found that one chief concern was discrimination inside the shelter. Another was a shortage or lack of halal food.

“It is hard to accommodate different dietary needs, cultural needs, religious needs, and gender-based needs,” Peek acknowledges. “But we do recognize how important these different [accommodations] are to assist with launching people into their recovery process.”