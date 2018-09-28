(At the hearings, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse asked Kavanaugh why an inscription in his senior yearbook page named him as “Beach Week Ralph Club, Biggest Contributor”—As Kavanaugh clarified, this was in reference to his having vomited from drinking alcohol during Beach Week.)

But there’s still one big question about Beach Week, then and now: Where are all the grown-ups? As Beach Week festivities can get rowdy and lead to arrests or hospital visits, some parents turn a blind eye while others try to come along as chaperons or entice their kids with other, less risky options for a week-long getaway.

How helicopter parents can cause binge drinking

Alexandra Lescaze, a 1988 graduate of the National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C., who wrote about her experience of the private prep-school party scene earlier this week for Slate, attended Beach Week as a sophomore in high school. She told me that parents had little involvement with any part of Beach Week—even the rental houses students stayed in, before the advent of services like Airbnb, were booked by older siblings of the students.

“I’m not sure why they let us do this,” she says. “We must have lied and said someone’s parents would be there, and they must have believed us. But there were never any parents at the houses. They were rented by teenagers, and they were full of teenagers.” And law enforcement didn’t usually take things seriously either when the parties got out of hand, Lescaze adds: “You got arrested, they took you to the police station, they would just say something to you and basically let you go.”

One reason that parents might have been willing to let kids go on Beach Week in the ‘80s, when both Lescaze and Kavanugh went, is that they were generally not so concerned about underage drinking. “The parents were really checked out,” Lescaze says. “In certain cases they went away for the weekend to their beach houses or country houses, and that’s how they left these empty houses in D.C. for us to party in on the weekends.”

But that doesn’t mean that parents’ views about Beach Week have changed all that much in the ensuing years. In 2003, just after she’d finished classes at Sidwell Friends School—an elite private school in Washington, D.C.—Deborah, who is being identified by just her first name in order to speak freely about her underage drinking, left town for Beach Week at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. Her parents, she says, weren’t terribly concerned—but then again, they might not have been completely aware of just exactly what took place during the vacation.

“There were definitely a couple parents my year who wouldn't let their kids go, and went out of their way to tell other kids’ parents not to let them go,” Deborah says. “I think a bunch of us who had parents that just weren't really in the loop just kind of convinced them that [binge drinking] was only what the craziest kids did.”