I want to be able to see my dad more often, but I’m anxious about having to see my mom. How do you deal with toxic family members when interacting with them is unavoidable?

Anonymous

New York, N.Y.

Dear Anonymous,

I’m so sorry that you’re in this situation while also coping with your father’s diagnosis. I have some good news and some bad news, but since the bad leads into the good, I’ll start with the bad.

Your mother’s emotional struggles—and her behavior is a manifestation of them—aren’t in your power to change. They’re in her power to change, but the problem with difficult family members is that often they lack the willingness to self-reflect. Instead, their inner conflicts get projected outward so that they can toss their pain, like a hot potato, onto someone else. In this case, that person is you.

It sounds like part of your mom’s pain is related to a belief that appearance determines lovability. You don’t say what her relationship is like with your dad, but somewhere along the line, probably before she met him, she likely got the message that love is a very precarious thing—that it’s earned and maintained primarily based on physical appearance. She also seems to have a very rigid idea of what constitutes love-worthy physical appearance, and a distorted image of your beauty as a result of her own distorted views.

But as offensive, insensitive, and detached from reality as her comments are, believe it or not, they’re also coming from a place of caring about you. In fact, she’s not unlike those parents who believe that the key to a successful life is to go to an Ivy League school, so they agonize over each test score their child gets but can’t recognize her many accomplishments. In their mind, there’s only one path to success (and happiness), and because they love their child so much, they feel that they’re simply doing their parental job of helping her to create the best life possible. I’ll bet that your mom, if asked, would say the same thing: I care enough to bring this to your attention so that you can have a good life. Unfortunately, what she’s bringing to your attention isn’t helpful advice or even an accurate view of your appearance. It’s a giant ball of anxiety—hers.

When we’re younger, it’s hard to disentangle our parents’ own issues from the messages they send us, but the reward of growing up is that we can start to view their criticism as being less about us and more about them—here, it’s been turned into a form of misguided caring. Once you start to consider it this way, her comments won’t sting as badly, because you’ll be less apt to personalize and internalize them.

You may even be able to see their contradictions. For instance, if she’s sharing information about your appearance in order to “help” you, does that mean that your father is actively trying to sabotage you by lying to you about your appearance and thus ensuring that you’ll never find a partner? Could it be instead that your mom, insecure about her own appearance and lovability, secretly believes that the only reason your dad compliments her is that he “has to say that”? Critical people tend to be unhappy with themselves, so however critical she is of you, she’s probably doubly critical of herself, no matter what she looks like on the outside.