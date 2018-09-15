“It was beautiful. Blue, sunny skies,” Davis tells me. “There were trees uprooted and branch limbs everywhere. It was a mess. But we stood out on the front porch, and then the next thing you know, he says, ‘We need to go back in now.’” Davis didn’t understand at the time, but the eye of the storm, a brief period of calm weather, was passing over their house. The winds started up again as soon as they got inside and the “back end” of the hurricane resumed. Hurricane Betsy, which hit the Gulf Coast nearly a decade before the current standard for classifying storms was widely adopted, is believed today to have been equivalent to a Category 3 or even Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall in Louisiana.

Today, most parents of hurricane-prone areas like Louisiana know better than to let their kids go outside during a major storm, even when the eye of the storm is passing over. Davis, now 63, has lived in the New Orleans area for most of his life, and he’s seen first-hand how families in the area are taking hurricane preparation increasingly seriously. When Hurricane Katrina hammered the city in 2005, Davis was again “hunkered down” with his brother, this time with their own kids under strict orders to stay inside until the storm had completely passed. Even though storm-tracking technology has grown more sophisticated and residents are better informed about the specific risks of each storm, Davis has noticed that his neighbors no longer tailor their preparations to individual hurricanes—rather, they start early and prepare for hurricane season. They prepare for the worst before it even materializes.

To many Americans, it certainly feels like devastating hurricanes are happening more often than they used to. Indeed, four of the five costliest hurricanes in recorded U.S. history have made landfall in the last decade . And the fifth, Hurricane Katrina, was still in this century, killing more than 1,800 people and causing more than $125 billion in property damage after it hit in August 2005. One major factor in the rise of overall destruction is increased development along the hurricane-prone coastal regions of the U.S.—which means that more people are at risk of having their homes, schools, workplaces, and churches destroyed in a storm.

But, for families, preventing physical damage is only half the battle. “One of the things we're finally recognizing is that disasters are social phenomena. That they have these complex social dynamics, and that we can't just think about it in terms of technological fixes,” explains Alice Fothergill, a sociologist at the University of Vermont and co-author of the book Children of Katrina. Which is largely why the social-science research on hurricanes has exploded in the past decade. Researchers now understand more about the personal toll that these devastating storms inflict on survivors, and especially very young survivors, than they did decades ago. And as a result, the way families prepare for, endure, and recover from hurricanes together looks altogether different even from when Alton Davis was a child in the ’60s.