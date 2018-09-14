Shannon Self-Brown: It's a hard thing to understand for anyone, even adults. It's hard to make sense out of why this has happened—Why am I impacted? Why me?

A lot of what you’d say would depend on the developmental age of the child, but really, the goal in any kind of trauma work is to first lay out for the child that this is okay to talk about, because a lot of times, the natural thing for people to do is avoid talking or thinking about it, which actually can make post-traumatic stress symptoms worse.

Then you want to work with them on how to process it. For a lot of kids, processing a trauma is handled with what we call “gradual exposure,” where you see what kind of activities a child might be interested in, whether they want to create a book or a rap or a poem that helps them gain control over the story. And then you want to look for what might be the places in the story where a child is blaming themselves. Children have a really interesting way sometimes of processing these things. They might, because of their developmental level, think, "I did this bad thing in school yesterday and that's why this happened to my family." You just never know how they're processing it, so you want to get to the irrational beliefs that might be maintaining the anxiety and the fear, and help them correct those. And through the telling of the story and the correcting of the irrational beliefs, that's how you get to healing.

Pinsker: And how does this approach vary based on a child’s age?

Self-Brown: The evidence-based therapies that exist for trauma tend to start around age 4. The idea is that around age 4 they can start going through these processes of gradual exposure, where you try to have those corrective conversations to help them understand that it wasn't their fault and that while this did happen to them, it's relatively rare. Giving them factual information like that, helping them understand that they're not the only person who experienced this, that other children are going through this, making them feel not alone—those are all kinds of things that can help them cope.

I think prior to age 4, what you want to focus on is the functioning of the parent. If a parent came to me with a young child and said, “My child's just been so clingy since the storm” or “They're having lots of stomach aches”—things that suggest anxiety—but they aren't really old enough to articulate their experiences or these other things that you need to be able to have a little more of a talk therapy about, then the focus would be on working with the parent: how are you coping?, how's your mental health?, what are your routines with your child?, how are you handling self-care?—thinking about what you're modeling for your child and how you're promoting stability with them. With younger children, as long as they feel like their parents are okay, they're going to be okay.