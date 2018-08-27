Doug

Salt Lake City

Dear Doug,

Your son is very lucky to have parents who are so thoughtful about this temporary change in his life. Understanding the concept of parent-child attachment is valuable—for any parent, not just parents adopting a child through foster care—because it presents a model for how children come to feel secure. But instead of stoking your fears, I hope it can reassure you that your family will do just fine with this transition. So first I’ll explain that concept, and then I’ll explain what lessons it holds for the months ahead.

You’re right that attachment matters, because attachment styles are developed early on in life based on how children and their caregivers relate. In a famous and still influential experiment known as the “strange situation,” the interactions of mothers (this was the 1960s) and their one-year-old babies were observed through a one-way mirror. At some point, a stranger would be introduced to the baby with the mother still present. After a while, the mother would leave the room and the baby would be left for a short period with the stranger. The baby’s behavior would be observed, and then the mother would return to the baby.

Not surprisingly, babies reacted differently to each step of the experiment. These differences often corresponded to different attachment styles—secure or insecure. For securely-attached infants, their mothers were a “secure base” from which the babies could explore their surroundings and also come back and engage in play. When it was time for their mothers to leave, these babies may have cried or reached out for their mothers, but they weren’t frantic and recovered quickly, trusting that their mothers would come back. While with the stranger, the babies were able to be soothed but clearly preferred their own mothers. And when their mothers returned, the babies were happy to see them, and soon felt safe enough to crawl away and explore again.

Insecurely attached infants—categorized as either avoidant or anxious—reacted differently. Avoidant babies showed little interest in playing with their mothers, seemed to be equally attached to both mother and stranger, displayed almost no distress when the mother left the room, and avoided contact with the mother when she returned. Anxiously attached babies seemed apprehensive even before the stranger was introduced, became extremely distressed when the mother left the room, weren’t easily comforted by the stranger during this time, and remained upset even after the mother returned.

Sure, some of this could be due to temperament, but a certain pattern emerged. Mothers of avoidant-attached infants tended to be disengaged or unresponsive to their babies’ needs; these babies therefore didn’t attempt to get their mothers’ attention, having learned that their overtures would likely be ignored. And mothers of anxiously-attached babies tended to respond to their babies inconsistently, toggling between attention and neglect; these babies seemed to learn that the only way to get their mothers to respond to them was through distress.