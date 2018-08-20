During that period, kids develop an expertise in looming dread. Dread is different from fear or worry, because it takes a clear and specific object. You fear change, but dread moving. You worry about money, but dread paying that big holiday-season credit-card bill. You worry about work, but dread the big sales presentation. Dread arises from the looming shadow of certainty, while fear tracks the murky unknown.

When you are young, dread is frequent—almost constant. Life is out of your hands. After middle school, you know that high school comes next. The SAT date is on the calendar. Times are set, and choices are made on your behalf, without consultation.

Dread is fueled by powerlessness, rather than by sorrow, and there’s more reason for kids to feel impotent these days with the internet and smartphones. Anxiety has overtaken depression among teenagers—kids are bombarded with so many demands that are nonnegotiable (or that they perceive to be), they become overwhelmed by the accompanying dread. As the ASU psychologist Suniya Luthar told The New York Times last year, teenagers “never get to the point where they can say, ‘I’ve done enough, and now I can stop.’”

Those conditions are worse now, but they are not wholly different than they were for previous generations. For anyone alive with a child ready to head off to school, their own life wasn’t so entirely different from their kids that they can’t empathize.

But the memory of dread fades over time. When it goes well, (or even just well enough) adulthood is terrific. You have obligations, sure, but a lot more of them are under your own control. Now you decide where to live, where to work, how to spend leisure time—and begin imposing those choices on kids, when you have them. There are a lot of people struggling just to get by for whom dread may still be a common feeling. But for those who can get by, dread’s frequency and intensity recedes. There are fewer things that impose themselves upon you without some negotiation—especially major life changes over which one usually has some control.

Going off to college represents an unusual, shared experience of dread for parents and their children alike. It’s asymmetrical—young people are anxious about starting school for different reasons than their parents are anxious about them leaving—but contemporaneous, and pointed at a shared life event. That makes the college departure a rare opportunity for parents to rekindle their relationship with dread, and maybe even to reform it.

There’s plenty of advice for parents about the emotional and material trials of a kid leaving home. But often it focuses on the parenting side of that equation. Help your kids hone problem-solving skills on their own, boost their own confidence, seek out aid independently, or manage their time effectively. It all makes sense, but it feels so soulless, so instrumental. These appeals sometimes paint the parental experience in the tritest way possible, too: “It seems like time went so fast — you blinked and now your baby is 18.” The concluding advice offered to parents amounts to, “let go.”