The CDC’s study on STD rates in the United States in 2017 will be published in full this fall, at which time more details, such as demographic information about who is most affected, will be available. But when I asked Gail Bolan, the director of the CDC's Division of STD Prevention, how exactly these two trends in sexual behavior were happening at once, she explained that the sexual behaviors that are known to be contributing to widespread STD transmission have almost nothing to do with how much sex people are having—rather, it’s riskier sex that’s being had.

Two factors Bolan identifies as potentially contributing to the record-high rates of reported STDs are a rise in condomless sex and a rise in high-risk sexual behaviors associated with opioid use and addiction.

“Among gay and bisexual men as well as heterosexual [couples], there are some behavioral surveys that are suggesting that condom use is on the decline,” Bolan says. Among communities of men who have sex with men, she says, condom use has been on the decline for several years: “A lot of that was related to when life-saving HIV medications became available ... Those are great tools for preventing HIV transmission, but they have no impact on these other STDs.”

More recently, though, Bolan and her team have seen changes in transmission patterns. Over the last ten years, she says, condomless sex has increased across demographics. “We're starting to see increases [in STDs] in heterosexual people, especially women and pregnant women, which means these infections are getting into new populations.”

Additionally, Bolan says, other CDC research suggests a link between STD transmission and the risky sex acts often associated with opioid use and addiction. She cites a soon-to-be-published CDC study that found 15- to 24-year-olds who reported injected drug use in the last year were more likely to be diagnosed with chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea than those who didn’t inject drugs. More importantly, she adds, “injecting drugs was also associated with higher rates of forced sex, sex with people who exchange money or drugs for sex, and sex with other people who inject drugs”—which are all “high risk factors” for STD transmission. (Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are really only transmitted through sexual activity, not through blood exposure from sharing needles.)

And as Angela Lashbrook recently pointed out in The Atlantic, another reason STD rates are climbing is because funding cuts have been affecting public-health centers and STD-prevention and -treatment programs throughout the United States in recent years. “When underfunded, these initiatives decrease their hours and staff, and sometimes close altogether, making STD detection and treatment more difficult,” she writes.

The CDC’s findings, coupled with the decline in the frequency of Americans’ sexual encounters, indicate that Americans' sex lives are changing; when people are doing it, they're doing it with fewer precautions in place, and with less of a safety net for diagnosis and treatment. As sex has fallen further down the priority lists of many Americans, so perhaps has sexual safety.