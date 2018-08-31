Cash wedding registries—though once, and occasionally still, considered tacky—are slowly gaining traction. A survey by the wedding-planning website The Knot found that 6 percent of engaged and recently married couples in 2017 opted for money in lieu of traditional wedding gifts. Although still a small number, the trend is gaining steam: Cash gifting is up from 3 percent in 2013. As Americans marry later and face challenges such as ballooning median home prices and inescapable student-loan debt, many couples see cold, hard cash as a more enticing and pragmatic option for their weddings.

Wedding registries have historical roots while also mostly being a modern, capitalist invention. The practice is a vestige of the centuries-old tradition of the dowry: transactions of land and money from the bride’s family to the groom. During the Renaissance, household goods, clothing, and jewels were placed in so-called hope or dowry chests that brides brought to the ceremony. But fast forward to America in the early-20th century, and the tradition of gift giving had gone out of style. Then, the department store Marshall Field’s invented the modern wedding registry in 1924, and the tradition as we know it today took off from there.

Eschewing gifts for cash is nothing new around the world—it’s common at Chinese , Indian , Italian , Jewish , and Muslim wedding ceremonies, among many others. For example, Mendez did not need to offer her mother the same explanation when she decided to forego a traditional wedding registry: Her mother is Chinese and was familiar with the tradition known as “red packets,” gifting the newlyweds crimson envelopes filled with cash.

In America, the shift to cash gifts is partly a response to lifestyle changes. Many more couples are prolonging getting married and living together before they tie the knot. A Pew Research Center analysis found that the amount of adults in cohabiting relationships had climbed 29 percent since 2007. And considering the increasing average marriage age—29 years old for men and 27 years old for women, up from 26 and 24 in 1990, respectively—it’s no surprise that couples are accumulating furniture, appliances, and other items traditionally on a retail registry even before they get married. “They no longer have just their college plates,” says Kristen Maxwell Cooper, the editor in chief of The Knot. “They’ve bought some nicer things and they feel they don’t need the things that go on a traditional registry.”

Marriage is now the last step into adulthood for most Americans.

While changes in when couples marry have been building for decades, only recently have the norms around wedding registries followed suit. “Everything’s changed in the last 10 years,” says Sara Margulis, the CEO and a co-founder of Honeyfund.

The idea for Honeyfund was born in 2005, when Margulis and her now-husband, Josh, wanted a way for their friends and family to contribute toward their honeymoon in Fiji. They launched the site a year later. Since then, other platforms have emerged, such as Zola, Newlywed Fund, and Tendr.