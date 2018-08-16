The longing for grandchildren is something my friends and I talk about among ourselves, but we're afraid to say anything to our kids for fear of angering or alienating them. Almost as worrisome is that in working so hard to hold our tongues, our silence could be misinterpreted as disinterest, or as unwillingness to be actively involved grandparents when the opportunity finally arrives. So is there any safe way for parents to raise the subject with their adult children?

Don't even try it, psychologist Karen Fingerman told me by email when I asked what advice she'd offer to would-be grandparents. You might introduce tension and even drive a wedge between you and your children, she wrote, which could have a direct effect on the quality of your relationship to the grandchildren you eventually have.

"Grandchildren are a 'contingent' relationship," wrote Fingerman, who heads the Adult Family Project at the University of Texas at Austin, "contingent on a middle generation who is really the key to that tie. In general, in adult families, the generation that 'owns' the decision is the one that should be driving that decision. In some families, grown children may discuss this subject with their parents. But for many individuals, fertility is deeply private."

Fertility can also be a topic tinged with grief, anxiety, and pain. If would-be grandparents are disappointed that the grandchildren they yearn for aren't materializing on schedule, they should stop for a moment to consider the very real possibility that their children are disappointed, too, to see that their family-building isn't shaping up quite the way they planned.

A recent survey of young adults commissioned by the New York Times in collaboration with the polling group Morning Consult found a fair amount of dashed expectations on the subject of childbearing. The National Center for Health Statistics had just reported that the nation's fertility rate is at a record low, at 60.2 babies per 1,000 women of childbearing age. So the survey team wondered: Where have all the children gone?

They polled 1,858 men and women aged 20 to 45, half of whom were already parents. About one-quarter of the respondents said they were going to start having children, or had already started having them, later than they wanted to; a similar proportion expected to have fewer children in total than they'd originally hoped. Earlier this year, the Times conducted another survey, this time with the forecasting company Demographic Intelligence, that found something similar: that the gap between the number of children women said they wanted to have (2.7 per woman, on average) and the number they expected to have (1.8) was at its highest level in 40 years.

The main reasons for this lowering of expectations were financial. In the Morning Consult poll, respondents indicated that child care is too expensive (64 percent), that the economy is too uncertain (49 percent), or that they just, for unspecified reasons, think they "can't afford more children" (44 percent). Some respondents said they were having fewer children than they'd originally hoped because of what might be termed "quality-of-life" decisions: they found they wanted to devote more time to the children they already had (54 percent), wanted more leisure time to themselves (42 percent), or were already struggling to find the right work-life balance (36 percent).