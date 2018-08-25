This is likely less common among Facebook users in countries and cultures where women aren’t traditionally expected to legally change their family names upon marriage to a man. But it happens in the United States, and it’s precisely why Allison Schaffer, who works at an advertising firm in Chicago and is still in the process of legally changing her last name to match her husband’s, opted for “Allison Schaffer Gonzalez” over “Allison Gonzalez” on Facebook. It's also why Jessica Wagner, a high school teacher in Minnesota, opted for “Jessica Buckingham Wagner” on Facebook—so that her old friends who’d known her in her single life would recognize her name when she reached out to reconnect online. Chicago speech therapist Hannah Rodheim, too, was well aware of the phenomenon when she switched from “Hannah Rodheim,” her legal married name, to “Hannah Newman Rodheim” on Facebook. (Though in her case, she tells me, it was partly so that her husband’s cousin who’s also named Hannah Rodheim and she would stop receiving each others' messages.)

It’s not a terribly complicated problem for friends of a newly married woman to solve, all told; it usually takes just a minute of detective work to unravel the mystery of her identity. But the unhyphenated double surname some women have adopted online to prevent that confusion is a naming custom heretofore more often seen in textbooks and foreign countries. And, it's popularizing another option for women's last names when they marry men, beyond just “keep,” “change,” or “hyphenate.”

There’s a long tradition—in some places—of women using their family name from birth in addition to a husband’s family name. Some prominent American women in literature, politics, and society have been known to go by a married name tacked on after their original or “maiden” names, sans hyphen: Coretta Scott King, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Hillary Rodham Clinton, to name a few. In Russia and in many Spanish-speaking countries, it’s customary for a woman to retain her family or father’s name when she takes her husband’s family name (see: former president of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner); women in Turkey, Iran, China, and certain Balkan countries have been known to adopt this format too. Still, according to Laurie Scheuble, a Penn State professor who researches marital naming, while rates of women doing anything non-conventional with their last names after marriage have risen slightly in the last two decades, some 90 percent of women who get married to men still adopt their husband’s last name when they marry.

Historically, the primary reason women have gone by two last names without a hyphen is because “these are women who are more established in their career, very educated. So they do that to maintain their identity,” Scheuble says. And some see this strategy as offering a distinct advantage over hyphenating: “As a society, we tend to ignore hyphens,” she adds. “We don't like them; they're cumbersome.” (Several of the women I spoke to for this story said they found hyphenated double last names to be clunky or excessively long.)